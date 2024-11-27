The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has recognised a young nurse for her hard work

The young nurse, known as Rhodaline Anokye Baah, was named as the Nurse Assistant Clinical at a recent induction ceremony in the Ashanti Region

Rhodaline Anokye Baah took to social media to celebrate her award with her online friends

A hardworking Ghanaian nurse, Rhodaline Anokye Baah. has been honoured for her exceptional skills and dedication to her profession.

Rhodaline Anokye Baah, a student at the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery College was recognised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of Ghana as the Best Nurse Assistant Clinical for 2023.

NMC awards Rhodaline Anokye Baah. a hardworking Ghanaian lady as the Best Nurse Assistant Clinical. Photo credit: @owiredua96/TikTok.

For her hard work and dedication to the profession, Rhodaline was presented with a plaque at the 2024 NMC induction ceremony.

The budding nurse explained in a TikTok post that when she received the call from the NMC informing her that she had been nominated for an award, she was initially skeptical about it.

However, when she attended the induction ceremony, she was surprised to be called out and awarded in front of the entire crowd.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian nurse was captured celebrating her achievement with her friends.

Rhodaline's online community congratulated her

After Rhodaline Anokye Baah took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement, her online community congratulated her upon coming across the video.

@Mariam Williams wrote:

"Do they award best students for the liscensure or what?; I don't understand. Congratulations tho."

@Maame Jetiwa Okwan replied:

"Yh they do, I got some my year, but let’s aim high there’s nothing in Ghana ooo."

@Nharnah Arqusuah also wrote:

"Congratulations sister Rhodaline lu made tepa nmtc proud we say ayekoo to u/"

@ASHLEY said:

"We are proud of you sister. We have come to hear of your beautiful story of your success."

