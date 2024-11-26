A video of a Ghanaian nurse exhibiting her rap skills has surfaced on social media, warming many hearts

The nurse, with the showbiz name Queen Jern, was captured in a trending video giving her freestyle on a beat

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the performance were impressed by Queen Jern's lyrical skills

A young Ghanaian nurse has displayed her impressive talent and readiness to take the music scene by storm.

The young nurse, who goes by the stage name Queen Jern, left many in awe of her rapping and lyrical prowess.

Queen Jern, a multi-talented Ghanaian nurse showcases her impressive rap skills. Photo credit: @queenjern/TikTok.

In several freestyle sessions, Queen Jern showed that she had what it takes to be one of the finest female rappers in Ghana, rubbing shoulders with the very best in the local rap music scene.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the young Ghanaian nurse, who has released a new single titled Do The Do, treating her online audience to a riveting rap freestyle session.

Queen Jern, still wearing her nurse uniform, rapped for several minutes non-stop, exhibiting a flawless rap flow to the admiration of her TikTok followers.

Netizens wowed by Queen Jern's rap flows

Queen Jern's rap skills wowed netizens as they thronged the comments section of her freestyle video to praise and encourage her.

@Emmanuel Frimpong said:

"Waw nurse rapper too good."

@NANA KOFi KODiE(NAKOD) also said:

"This is hard dear …Keep it up."

@Eme commented:

"Taking care of us and entertaining us at the same time Thank you for your services."

@foster gh also commented:

"Nurse rapper u too much keep it up u dey flow pass magical settings."

@LalaTee wrote:

"I like this. Thumbs up Nurse. Keep up the good work."

