The Electoral Commission said it has begun engaging with the GJA and the GIBA over its media access limitation at collation centres

The EC's directive to limit media access at the various constituency and regional collation centres has been resisted by media stakeholders

They argued that the limitations on media access could undermine transparency and inclusivity at the centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to concerns raised by media partners following its directive to limit media access to collation centres in the December 7 polls.

The EC had directed that it would only permit eight media outlets at the various constituency collation centres and 12 at the regional collation centres.

The Electoral Commission says the limitation on media access at collation centres is to avoid overcrowding at these centres.

The directive was met with backlash from media stakeholders, who believe it could undermine transparency and inclusivity at the collation centres.

In its response to the backlash, the EC noted on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, that it had initiated engagement with the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) to address their concerns.

It added that it was committed to reaching a workable and acceptable arrangement that balances transparency and order at the collation centres.

It noted that limiting the number of persons at each collation centre was integral to ensuring order.

The EC also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the highest level of transparency in the collation process by allowing media access to all collation centres across the country.

EC assures timely conduct of elections

Dr Eric Bossman Asare, the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, has reassured Ghanaians that the presidential election results would be delivered within 72 hours after polls close on December 7.

He noted that the EC remains committed to ensuring that results are released on time and that the electoral processes are accurate and transparent to avoid unnecessary suspicions.

He said the EC has taken all necessary measures to ensure electoral credibility at every stage of the election.

CODEO raises alarm over vote-buying

YEN.com.gh reported that the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has alleged that some politicians are engaged in vote-buying.

CODEO claimed that some politicians in the Western, Ashanti and Savannah regions have been distributing money and valuables to voters.

It also found that some incumbent MPs were abusing their incumbency in the election campaign process.

