A Ghanaian man voluntarily filled a sizable pothole on a busy road but requested financial assistance from passing drivers, which he did not receive

A video of his efforts, capturing his determination and subsequent disappointment, has elicited a range of reactions

This episode has heaped reactions regarding the importance of community involvement and collective efforts in addressing shared challenges

On his own initiative, a Ghanaian man undertook the task of filling a substantial pothole on a busy road by fetching sand.

During the selfless act, he approached drivers passing by with their cars and politely asked for their assistance, expecting some financial support for his efforts.

However, to his disappointment, none of the passing drivers contributed to his cause. This disheartening scenario was captured in a video that has since garnered a variety of reactions.

A man recreates a pothole he filled Photo credit: @two_terty

Source: Twitter

Despite the lack of support from passing drivers, the gentleman's determination remained unwavering.

In a surprising turn of events, he was later seen undoing his own work, perhaps symbolizing the frustration and disappointment that can accompany altruistic efforts when met with indifference.

Ghanaian netizens comment on the video of a man recreating pothole

Social media users have been sharing their thoughts on the footage after it surfaced on Twitter.

@Ekuaberry23 said:

That is what some of them do …… they use same spot 1000 times. They fill the pothole take money and collect the sand back when they close then return to the same spot with same sand the next day

Nana_nanajn mentioned:

After this you will go and take money and start protesting against government fix yourself as well.

Watch the video below:

Lifelong pothole repairer honoured with new truck in Abuja

In another story, a dedicated sexagenarian, who has spent nearly three decades mending potholes on Abuja's roads, was recently presented with a brand-new truck as a reward for his selfless efforts.

This generous gesture came about after a young man shared the senior's noble deeds online and established a trust fund in his name.

For the 60-year-old, ensuring smooth roads has been his lifelong mission, and he has found it difficult to rest when confronted with deteriorating road conditions for the past 30 years.

Taxi driver's heartwarming act of filling potholes in Takoradi gains online acclaim

In other news, a compassionate taxi driver has garnered accolades on social media for his selfless act of carrying stones in his vehicle to repair potholes along the Takoradi's Paa Grant Roundabout route.

His initiative, captured in online photos, depicted him addressing the potholes to enhance the road's drivability.

While some online users pointed out that the images were dated, many were deeply touched by the altruistic effort aimed at improving road safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh