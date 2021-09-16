The government has over the years been doing all the necessary things to ensure that all homes, especially ones with shared compounds and facility, have their own toilet facilities.

This brought about the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project for Ghana to increase access to improved sanitation and improved water supply with emphasis on low-income communities.

The sanitation and water project which was started in Accra is expected to be implemented in the Ashanti region.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, over 50% of people who live in compound houses in Greater Kumasi do not have access to toilet facilities and proper water systems.

51% of compound houses in Greater Kumasi have no toilets facilities at their disposal Photo credit: foreverblack.org

Source: UGC

This was made known by officials of the Greater Kumasi Sanitation and Water Project.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to them, the absence of toilet facilities in compound houses has created a heavy dependence on public toilets and the use of unapproved places for the disposal of human excreta.

Following the implementation of the Sanitation and Water Project in Accra, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources considered it necessary to replicate the project in Kumasi

The Ministry, with the help of government, applied and received $50m from the World Bank for the project to kick start in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area[GKMA].

The project was launched in 2020 and is expected to start in October this year and end in 2024.

The project components include increasing access to sanitation services in priority low-income areas.

Out of a total of 7,141 households sampled for baseline assessment in the eight Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies of Greater Kumasi, 70percent of the residents lived in compound houses, 15 percent private residents, 11 percent apartment/tenement, 4 percent uncompleted houses and 1 per cent improvised homes.

The assessment further revealed that 51 percent of houses assessed did not have any form of toilet facility and they are all compound houses.

Out of the 49 per cent of houses that had toilet facilities, 6 percent reported that toilet facilities were not functioning.

Owusu Bempah granted bail

The founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been granted a GHS200,000 bail.

His bail was granted on health grounds after he was rushed to the police hospital for treatment. His bail came with two sureties.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Owusu Bempah's lawyer, Gary Nimako, confirmed this to TV3’s Dzifa Bampoh on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Source: Yen