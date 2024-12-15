The post-2024 election period has been marred by acts of vandalism by persons believed to be supporters of the NDC. YEN.com.gh explores the issue with Security expert Adib Saani for more insight.

A chaotic aftermath has emerged from a rather peaceful and orderly electoral process.

In the days following the December 7 election, particularly after the Electoral Commission (EC) officially declared John Dramani Mahama the President-elect of Ghana, pockets of violence have occurred nationwide.

Security expert Adib Saani says the politicisation of state institutions have led to party footsoldiers assuming they can takeover offices whenever there is a change of power.

Supporters of the newly elected president have attacked state institutions, looted properties and engaged in acts of lawlessness.

Some of these actions have led to the destruction of state installations and the injury of security personnel as they try to maintain the peace.

The mob, many of them unemployed, have demanded that the appointees of the outgoing government vacate their offices before John Mahama is sworn in, an act reminiscent of the winner-takes-all system practised in Ghana’s political space.

At the last count, about 123 persons had been arrested in connection with these acts of vandalism and disturbances, and the police have promised to pursue others who are still at large.

President-elect Mahama has also urged the incumbent government to get security agencies to act swiftly to curb the lawlessness lest it aggravate a major national security issue.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Vice President and disappointed New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Mahama to rein in his supporters.

However, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Security expert Adib Saani described the disturbances as repulsive and criminal and said they should be condemned by all.

He noted that the root cause of some of these repugnant behaviours is the politicisation of state institutions.

“Institutions that are supposed to be manned by technocrats with special expertise have been politicised, and persons deemed not to be in favour of the government maligned and subjected to treatment that can only be described as more like second-class citizens.”

He said the phenomenon has convinced political footsoldiers that once the government changes, they are supposed to take over those institutions.

Adib Saani also noted that the security agencies may have exhibited complacency following the elections by failing to preempt that such incidents would occur.

He called on the incumbent government to take action to quell the disturbances and avoid retaliation from the NPP faction.

“The possibility of criminal elements mingling with the NDC followers to perpetrate these acts is there, and the possibility of people who are not NDC behaving in this way is there.”

Meanwhile, John Mahama condemned acts of vandalism and attacks on public servants in a live broadcast on Tuesday night.

He urged his followers to exercise restraint and rather mull over the weight of expectations Ghanaians have placed on the party’s shoulders, as shown in the overwhelming support the party gained in the 2024 elections.

Mahama won the 2024 election with 56.6% of the votes cast against Bawumia’s 41.6%.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also won a super majority in parliament, with 186 seats declared for the party against the NPP’s 76 seats; 10 seats have not been called. The incoming 9th parliament will have four independent candidates

