A 28-year-old man has managed to get Ghanaians talking after resorting to social media to ask for support for his upcoming wedding

The anonymous man intimated that he recently lost his job and he needs to raise Ghc4000 for his wedding preparations

Ghanaians who saw his post appear to be extremely irritated by it, as they hit the comments section to share their opinions

A recent post on social media has been gathering massive reactions and starting a lot of conversations since it surfaced online.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the Twitter page of @sikaofficial1, a young man of 28 years has anonymously shared that he needs help to complete his wedding preparations after recently losing his job.

In his message, the anonymous man shared that, he holds an HND in Banking and Finance but he, unfortunately, lost his job.

He shared that, this came at a time when he was preparing for his wedding scheduled for next month, October.

With wedding preparations still ongoing, the anonymous 28-year-old man is pleading with the general public to come to his aid to help raise a sum of Ghc4000 towards his wedding.

The desperate young man said he is willing to sell the taxi he has to raise the money as well, or use it as collateral for a loan just to come up with the funds he needs.

Netizens who saw the man's request seemed to be in shock by his request and his zeal to go to all lengths just to see his wedding through in the coming month.

@vai_tal commented:

Ah so after the wedding Wat he go chop..so so pressure nkoaaa boys dey take gv dem selves.. He shd get a job before the wedding

@louis_luweez commented:

Bossu how you go pay the money after the wedding, the wedding is your own program and you can do it anytime you want. Kindly postpone it cos after the wedding child go come, bills too dey chale a lot.

From @official_achiaw:

Masa you not get friends dem go advice you anaa? Cancel the damn weeding and get a job or better still marry when you’re financially stable. Don’t stress yourself and marry somebody’s daughter who’s gonna cheat on you when you’re broke na MARRIAGE NO BE 100 METERS!

@Alhaji_dubaa1 replied:

Just cancel that marriage,if he can provide 70% of the money for that wedding and the girl can’t bring the 30%,then why should they get married at the first place

If he sells that taxi and things become hard after marriage,that girl will leave bro Rolling on the floor laughing. He better cancel it now

