A netizen has taken to Twitter with a word of advice for the men out there

In his post, @koboateng shared that, the needs of the woman one loves must be prioritized and attended to at all cost

Adding to the advice, the Twitter user admonished men to opt for loans if that would spark joy in their women

A netizen has yet again managed to cause a massive stir online as he takes to social media to share his opinion.

According to a Twitter post by @koboaten, sighted by YEN.com.gh, men are advised to provide and care for their women at all cost.

The post also shared that, where it deems necessary, real men will even go in for a loan if that is what it would take.

Just after sharing this, netizens refused to let it slide.

They matched straight to the comments section and voiced out all their opinions about the post.

A few of them has been highlighted by YEN.com.gh below;

@AdwoaRiverson commented:

Wicked advice. Love is scam. Don’t make crazy sacrifices and regret later. Please don’t kill yourself all in the name of love

@thekidchildish replied:

poor decision maki in the name of love….

From @koboateng:

You need to grow up and love with no limits. Sacrifice is part of love bro

@ShattaDede replied:

Do u know nsawam? Weh kind inspiration this

@cassarratti wrote:

I'm inspired. I'm going to sell the family land grandpa left us.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that afropop artiste, Kuami Eugene, has spoken of an advice given to him by his mother regarding women.

The 20-year-old was speaking in an interview in which he disclosed that he was advised not be violent against women. The Lynxx Entertainment artiste was on Joy Prime's "Tonight Show" and the interview was first reported on by Ghanacelebrities.com.

Eugene, whose name is Eugene Marfo, said his mother's advice about treating women with care and without violence has actually ensured that he has grown up staying out of trouble so far.

He reportedly said: “My mother thinks she has thought me a lot, to know my way around ladies. All she ever told me about a girl is not to attack ladies.

