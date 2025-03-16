Charter House, the producers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards have released the nominee list for this year

The list comes ahead of the main ceremony night scheduled for May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center

Stonebwoy, the reigning Artiste of the Year has been nominated in the ultimate category going against King Promise and five others

This year's edition of Ghna's biggest music night comes off on May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The nominee list has already garnered significant traction on social media.

Stonebwoy, the reining Artiste of the Year is looking to retain the prize but the competition from other contenders like King Paluta and King Promise is at an all-time high.

Check out the full list as released by Chrter House.

Artiste of the Year

Kweku Smoke

Team Eternity

Joe Mettle

King Paluta

King Promise

Stonebwoy

Black Sherif

Best Gospel Music artiste

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Empress Gifty

Diana Hamilton

Team Eternity Ghana

Mogmusic

Best New Artiste

Lali x Lola

Arathejay

Rap Fada

Team Eternity

Beeztrap Kotm

Kwesi Amewuga

Best Male Performance

Kofi Nuel - Do Not Fear

Emmanuel Juddah - Aseda

Mogmusic - Ahuoden Fofro

Ayisi - Can I Live

Joe Mettle - Obo Awon Oba

Best Female Vocal Performance

Naana Asiedu (Team Eternity Ghana) - Defe Defe

Lordina The Soprano - Simply Trusting Everyday

Esther Godwyll - I Choose To Praise

Mima Afrika - On Fire

Titi Owusu - Nobody

Best HIplife /HIphop artiste

Amerado

Beeztrap Kotm

Kweku Smoke

Black Sherif

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Medikal

Best Rap Performance

Eno Barony - No Manual

Kweku Smoke - Holy Ghost

Okyeame Kwame - No Competition

Sarkodie - Brag

Lyrical Joe - 5th August

Flowking Stone - King Is Back

Bet HipHop song

Princess- Joey B

Holy Ghost - Kweku Smoke

Awoyo Sofo - Kwaw Kesse Ft Kofi Mole

Kilos Milos - Black Sherif

Amen - Sarkodie Ft Beeztrap Kotm

Fly Girl - Beeztrap Kotm & Oseikrom Osikani

Best Afrobeat song

Sneaky - Mr Drew

Asylum - Olive The Boy

Puul - Lasmid

Yesu - Beeztrap Kotm

Lomo Lomo - Kidi Ft Black Sherif

Favorite Story - King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Olive The Boy

Best hiplife song

Soja Go Soja Come - Eno Barony Ft King Paluta

Rebel Music - Black Sherif

Bad Feeling - Tulenkey Ft Beeztrap Kotm

No Competition - Okyeame Kwame Ft Kuami Eugene

No Sir - Sarkodie

Enter - Lyrical Joe Ft Kuami Eugene

Best highlife song

Canopy - Kuami Eugene

Aseda - King Paluta

Very Soon - Fameye

Abronoma - Amerado

Odo Bi Ye Bad - Rap Fada Ft King Paluta

Effiakuma Broken Heart - Kofi Kinaata

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

Call - Scott Evans

Give Me Oil - Joe Mettle Ft Sandra Boakye Duah

Owanwani - Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

Defe Defe - Team Eternity Ghana

Cast Your Burden - Kobby Salm Ft S.o.n Music

Dry Bones - Ohemaa Mercy Ft Kofi Owusu Peprah

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Ankonam Rmx - Amerado Ft Samini

Psalm 23 - Stonebwoy

Road Of Evil - Ras Kuuku

Chemistry - Samini

I Keep Winning - Jupitar

Shake It To The Max - Moliy & Silent Addy

Best Music Video

Fallen Angel - Smallgod Directed By Babs Direction

Auntie Ama - Kofi Kinaata Directed By Awudu Musa

Continental - King Promise Directed By Meekah Jagun

Stonebwoy - Directed By Banini

P.o.m. (Peace Of Mind) - Mzvee Directed By Rex

KeepItSexy - King Promise Directed By Rex

Best Traditional Gospel

Wo Ye - Mogmusic

Watch Me - Empress Gifty

At33ne - Piesie Esther

The Doing Of The Lord - Diana Hamilton Ft Mercy Chinwo

Victory Mavis Asante - Omewoya Queendalyn Ft Judikay

African Song of the Year

Ozeba - Rema

Biri Marung- Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego Ft Sje Konka. Focalistic, Dj Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & Cowboii.

Tshwalabam = Titom Ft S.n.e. Yuppe, Burnaboy

Favorite Girl Rmx - Darkoo Ft Rema

Love Me Jeje - Tems

Commas - Ayra Starr

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Jupitar

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Stonebwoy

Rocky Dawuni

Collaboration of the Year

Fly Girl - Beeztrap Kotm & Oseikrom Osikani

Favourite Story - King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Olive The Boy

Lomo Lomo - Kidi Ft Black Sherif

Obo Bi Ye Bad - Rap Fada Ft King Paluta

Amen - Sarkodie Ft Beeztrap Ktom

Give Me Oil - Joe Mettle Ft Sandra Boakye Duah

International Collaboration of the Year

Oba Awon Oba - Joe Mettle Ft Sunmisola Agbebi

Ekelebe - Stonebwoy Ft Odumodu Blvck

The Doing Of The Lord - Diana Hamilton Ft Mercy Chinwo

Continental- King Promise Ft Shalipopi

Drip Rmx - Gambo Ft Edem & Jim Jones

Jiggle And Whine - Stonebwoy Ft Spice

Songwriter of the Year

Ayisi - Can I Live

Kofi Kinaatα - Saman

Okyeame Kwame - No Competition

Olive The Boy - Asylum

Team Eternity Ghana - Defe Defe

Telecel Most Popular Song

Asylum - Olive The Boy

Paris - King Promise

Lomo Lomo - Kidi Ft Black Sherif

Very Soon - Fameye

Puul - Lasmid

Defe Defe - Team Eternity Ghana

Aseda - King Paluta

Jejereje - Stonebwoy

January 9 - Black Sherif

Mr Eazi backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian artiste and entrepreneur Mr Eazi had thrown his weight behind King Promise for Artiste of the Year.

In 2023, King Promise was tipped to win the award but narrowly missed to Stonebwoy, who won it for the second time in his career.

Mr Eazi shared his support for King Promise after acknowledging his performance at last year's Detty Rave concert in Accra.

