26th TGMA Nominees Out: Stonebwoy And King Promise Lead The Race With 7 Nods
- Charter House, the producers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards have released the nominee list for this year
- The list comes ahead of the main ceremony night scheduled for May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center
- Stonebwoy, the reigning Artiste of the Year has been nominated in the ultimate category going against King Promise and five others
The official nominee list of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been released.
This year's edition of Ghna's biggest music night comes off on May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center.
The nominee list has already garnered significant traction on social media.
Stonebwoy, the reining Artiste of the Year is looking to retain the prize but the competition from other contenders like King Paluta and King Promise is at an all-time high.
Check out the full list as released by Chrter House.
Artiste of the Year
- Kweku Smoke
- Team Eternity
- Joe Mettle
- King Paluta
- King Promise
- Stonebwoy
- Black Sherif
Best Gospel Music artiste
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle
- Empress Gifty
- Diana Hamilton
- Team Eternity Ghana
- Mogmusic
Best New Artiste
- Lali x Lola
- Arathejay
- Rap Fada
- Team Eternity
- Beeztrap Kotm
- Kwesi Amewuga
Best Male Performance
- Kofi Nuel - Do Not Fear
- Emmanuel Juddah - Aseda
- Mogmusic - Ahuoden Fofro
- Ayisi - Can I Live
- Joe Mettle - Obo Awon Oba
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Naana Asiedu (Team Eternity Ghana) - Defe Defe
- Lordina The Soprano - Simply Trusting Everyday
- Esther Godwyll - I Choose To Praise
- Mima Afrika - On Fire
- Titi Owusu - Nobody
Best HIplife /HIphop artiste
- Amerado
- Beeztrap Kotm
- Kweku Smoke
- Black Sherif
- King Paluta
- Sarkodie
- Medikal
Best Rap Performance
- Eno Barony - No Manual
- Kweku Smoke - Holy Ghost
- Okyeame Kwame - No Competition
- Sarkodie - Brag
- Lyrical Joe - 5th August
- Flowking Stone - King Is Back
Bet HipHop song
- Princess- Joey B
- Holy Ghost - Kweku Smoke
- Awoyo Sofo - Kwaw Kesse Ft Kofi Mole
- Kilos Milos - Black Sherif
- Amen - Sarkodie Ft Beeztrap Kotm
- Fly Girl - Beeztrap Kotm & Oseikrom Osikani
Best Afrobeat song
- Sneaky - Mr Drew
- Asylum - Olive The Boy
- Puul - Lasmid
- Yesu - Beeztrap Kotm
- Lomo Lomo - Kidi Ft Black Sherif
- Favorite Story - King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Olive The Boy
Best hiplife song
- Soja Go Soja Come - Eno Barony Ft King Paluta
- Rebel Music - Black Sherif
- Bad Feeling - Tulenkey Ft Beeztrap Kotm
- No Competition - Okyeame Kwame Ft Kuami Eugene
- No Sir - Sarkodie
- Enter - Lyrical Joe Ft Kuami Eugene
Best highlife song
- Canopy - Kuami Eugene
- Aseda - King Paluta
- Very Soon - Fameye
- Abronoma - Amerado
- Odo Bi Ye Bad - Rap Fada Ft King Paluta
- Effiakuma Broken Heart - Kofi Kinaata
Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song
- Call - Scott Evans
- Give Me Oil - Joe Mettle Ft Sandra Boakye Duah
- Owanwani - Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- Defe Defe - Team Eternity Ghana
- Cast Your Burden - Kobby Salm Ft S.o.n Music
- Dry Bones - Ohemaa Mercy Ft Kofi Owusu Peprah
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Ankonam Rmx - Amerado Ft Samini
- Psalm 23 - Stonebwoy
- Road Of Evil - Ras Kuuku
- Chemistry - Samini
- I Keep Winning - Jupitar
- Shake It To The Max - Moliy & Silent Addy
Best Music Video
- Fallen Angel - Smallgod Directed By Babs Direction
- Auntie Ama - Kofi Kinaata Directed By Awudu Musa
- Continental - King Promise Directed By Meekah Jagun
- Stonebwoy - Directed By Banini
- P.o.m. (Peace Of Mind) - Mzvee Directed By Rex
- KeepItSexy - King Promise Directed By Rex
Best Traditional Gospel
- Wo Ye - Mogmusic
- Watch Me - Empress Gifty
- At33ne - Piesie Esther
- The Doing Of The Lord - Diana Hamilton Ft Mercy Chinwo
- Victory Mavis Asante - Omewoya Queendalyn Ft Judikay
African Song of the Year
Ozeba - Rema
- Biri Marung- Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego Ft Sje Konka. Focalistic, Dj Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & Cowboii.
- Tshwalabam = Titom Ft S.n.e. Yuppe, Burnaboy
- Favorite Girl Rmx - Darkoo Ft Rema
- Love Me Jeje - Tems
- Commas - Ayra Starr
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
- Jupitar
- Samini
- Ras Kuuku
- Epixode
- Stonebwoy
- Rocky Dawuni
Collaboration of the Year
- Fly Girl - Beeztrap Kotm & Oseikrom Osikani
- Favourite Story - King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Olive The Boy
- Lomo Lomo - Kidi Ft Black Sherif
- Obo Bi Ye Bad - Rap Fada Ft King Paluta
- Amen - Sarkodie Ft Beeztrap Ktom
- Give Me Oil - Joe Mettle Ft Sandra Boakye Duah
International Collaboration of the Year
- Oba Awon Oba - Joe Mettle Ft Sunmisola Agbebi
- Ekelebe - Stonebwoy Ft Odumodu Blvck
- The Doing Of The Lord - Diana Hamilton Ft Mercy Chinwo
- Continental- King Promise Ft Shalipopi
- Drip Rmx - Gambo Ft Edem & Jim Jones
- Jiggle And Whine - Stonebwoy Ft Spice
Songwriter of the Year
- Ayisi - Can I Live
- Kofi Kinaatα - Saman
- Okyeame Kwame - No Competition
- Olive The Boy - Asylum
- Team Eternity Ghana - Defe Defe
Telecel Most Popular Song
- Asylum - Olive The Boy
- Paris - King Promise
- Lomo Lomo - Kidi Ft Black Sherif
- Very Soon - Fameye
- Puul - Lasmid
- Defe Defe - Team Eternity Ghana
- Aseda - King Paluta
- Jejereje - Stonebwoy
- January 9 - Black Sherif
Mr Eazi backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian artiste and entrepreneur Mr Eazi had thrown his weight behind King Promise for Artiste of the Year.
In 2023, King Promise was tipped to win the award but narrowly missed to Stonebwoy, who won it for the second time in his career.
Mr Eazi shared his support for King Promise after acknowledging his performance at last year's Detty Rave concert in Accra.
