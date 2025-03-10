A Ghanaian Muslim man has caused a stir on social media after changing his name from Abdulkareem Nyuwagu to Jesus Christ

In a document which has surfaced on social media, Abdulkareem emphasised that effective the date of declaration, he wishes to be known as Jesus Christ

His action, however, has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some hailing him while others have questioned his motive for doing that

A Ghanaian Muslim man has triggered mixed reactions on social media after changing his name from Abdulkareem Nyuwagu to Jesus Christ.

In an affidavit that was sworn on December 9, 2019, Abdulkareem stated that he wished to be known as Jesus Christ henceforth.

The Ghanaian man, however, stated that all documents bearing his former name were still valid and good.

At the time of swearing the affidavit, Abdulkareem was a resident of Burma Camp in the Greater Accra Region. He indicated in the document that he was a Ghanaian national born in Ghana.

Abdulkareem Nyuwagu did not state his reasons for changing his name, however, his decision has triggered curiosity among many people.

