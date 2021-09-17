A visually impaired man, Richard Aboagye, says he invested GHc86,000 into the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana

The beleaguered customer of the collapsed investment company disclosed that his wife also invested a huge sum of money

Aboagye bemoaned that he now depends on friends to survive

A man living with visual impairment, Richard Aboagye, has disclosed he invested a whopping GHc86,000 into the defunct gold dealership and investment firm, Menzgold Ghana.

Aboagye complained of being in dire straits since September 2018 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed the firm to suspend its mineral trading operations.

Speaking to YEN News' Philip Abutiate, Aboagye revealed his wife also invested a huge amount into the collapsed investment company.

Life after closure of Menzgold

''Things are not doing better for me now because I'm suffering a lot; there's nothing home. Friends now help me to eat and other stuff, so there's nothing better going on in my life again.''

Asked how much he invested into the company, Aboagye said:

''I invested GHc86,000, and then my wife invested GHc100 million,'' he said, explaining that he withdrew his savings from the bank to invest at Menzgold.

Three years after the gold dealership and investment company shut down, Aboagye remains hopeful that he will retrieve his locked up money.

Meanwhile, customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, have vowed to use available avenues to retrieve their locked up investments from the company, myjoyonline.com reported.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, in a press conference, accused the Government of Ghana of failing to protect funds of the investors, a development that continues to deepen their hopelessness by the day.

