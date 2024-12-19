Reigning FIFA The Best Award recipient Vinicius Junior starred as Real Madrid beat Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final

The 24-year-old capped his man-of-the-match performance with a goal and an assist as Madrid won yet another silverware this year

Statistics of his performance for Los Blancos in finals since arriving at the club have left fans in awe of his big-game mentality

Vinicius Junior delivered another masterclass for Real Madrid, guiding Los Blancos to a commanding victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

The Brazilian winger, who has become synonymous with high-stakes brilliance, was instrumental in the 3-0 triumph over the Mexican giants in Doha, Qatar.

Vinicius Junior was named the Player of the Tournament after putting on a show against Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Doha. Photo by Christopher Pike - FIFA.

Vinicius' match-winning contributions

The 24-year-old left his mark on the game with a sublime penalty and a jaw-dropping assist, The Athletic reports.

In the opening half, he received a perfectly timed pass from Jude Bellingham, skipped past the goalkeeper with composure, and set up Kylian Mbappe for Madrid’s first goal.

He later stepped up to calmly convert from the spot, securing Madrid's dominance and adding another chapter to his growing legacy.

Vinicius' insane stats in finals

Vinicius’ remarkable ability to shine in decisive games continues to astonish fans and pundits alike.

Since his arrival in Madrid, the electric winger has featured in 12 finals, per Madrid Zone, winning an incredible 11 of them, which translates to a staggering win rate of 91.66%.

His numbers in these games are just as impressive: eight goals and six assists, including back-to-back strikes in the Champions League finals.

For good measure, he produced a hat-trick in a memorable Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona earlier this year, further cementing his reputation as a big-game player.

Fans marvel at Vini’s insane stats

The Brazilian’s stats in crucial matches sparked excitement among supporters on social media:

@JordanEwane lauded his consistency, stating:

“The best. Big game player Vini🌟🤍.”

@DRSAJAD58 expressed admiration:

“Insane Vinii 🔥🔥.”

@hakimagro7 simply declared:

“The Best🤍👑👏.”

FIFA Best triumph caps stellar year for Vinicius

Before the Intercontinental showdown, Vinicius was named the 2024 FIFA The Best Men’s Player, edging out competition from teammate Jude Bellingham and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

The award marked a triumphant moment for Vinicius, coming just months after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

He is the first Brazilian to claim the accolade since Ricardo Kaka in 2007 and joins an elite list of South American legends to win the prize.

Ronaldo's heartfelt admiration for Vinicius

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ronaldo Nazário expressed heartfelt admiration for Vinicius after the young star was crowned FIFA The Best Men’s Player of the Year.

Overflowing with pride, Ronaldo celebrated his compatriot’s remarkable achievement.

