The Affirmative Action Law Coalition has berated President Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Mahama for failing to comply with the Affirmative Action's quota system

The Affirmative Action law requires that presidential appointments have at least 30% of positions occupied by women

However, in the recent appointments made by the outgoing and incoming governments, they have not been able to meet this quota

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Affirmative Action Law Coalition has called out President Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Mahama for failing to comply with the Affirmative Action’s quota for women in their recent appointments.

The rebuke follows the creation of the transition teams and John Mahama’s anti-corruption team.

Affirmative Action Coalition says Akufo-Addo and John Mahama have failed to meet the 30% requirement for all their recent appointments.

Source: Facebook

The government’s transition team features three women: Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari, Secretary to the Cabinet.

John Mahama appointed only one woman to his transition team and failed to appoint any women to his anti-corruption team.

Reacting to this, the Affirmative Action Law Coalition said the number of women on the teams did not meet the minimum 30% quota requirement stipulated in Section 14 of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

The Coalition said the joint composition of the transition team also falls short of the 30% requirement.

“The joint transition team had only 4 women out of a 23-member team, culminating in a meagre 16%. It is further worrying that the newly inaugurated anti-corruption team, announced today by the incoming government, has no woman on the team at all,” the Affirmative Action Law Coalition convenor, Sheila Minkah-Premo Esq. said.

She noted that the blatant disregard for gender equity in decision-making is concerning and goes against the principles of gender equity and inclusivity that Affirmative Action was meant to promote.

“Research has consistently shown that diverse teams are more effective and make better decisions, making ensuring that women are adequately represented in government appointments even more crucial,” Sheila Minkah-Premo Esq added.

Thus, the Affirmative Action Law Coalition has called on the incumbent and incoming governments to rectify this error immediately and ensure that women are represented according to the legally stipulated quotas.

“It is imperative that the government sets a positive example for gender equality and diversity in leadership positions,” she concluded.

Akufo-Addo assents to Affirmative Action bill

YEN.com.gh reported President Nana Akufo-Addo has assented to the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024.

The law aims to address social, cultural, economic, and political gender imbalances in the country stemming from historical discrimination against women and persistent patriarchal socio-cultural systems and norms.

It also seeks to ensure gender equity in public and private sectors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh