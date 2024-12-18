Vinicius Junior produced a sensational assist for Kylian Mbappe in the build-up to Real Madrid's goal against Pachuca

The 24-year-old was in Real Madrid's lineup 24 hours after winning the FIFA The Best Award on Tuesday night

Vini edged out competition from Rodri and teammate Jude Bellingham to clinch the coveted prize

Fresh off his triumph as FIFA The Best Men’s Player, Vinicius Junior delivered a moment of brilliance in Real Madrid’s Intercontinental Cup final victory over Pachuca.

The Brazilian winger showcased his flair and vision with a sensational assist that left fans and pundits alike in awe.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe gleefully celebrate Real Madrid's opening goal against Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Photo by Christopher Pike - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius stunning assist, Mbappe's goal

The magic unfolded in the 37th minute. Picking up a precise pass from Jude Bellingham, Vinicius controlled the ball effortlessly and set the stage for an iconic sequence.

Channelling his inner Ronaldo Nazario, he executed signature stepovers, glided past the goalkeeper with a deft body feint, and unselfishly teed up Kylian Mbappe.

The French captain applied a clinical finish, completing a move that epitomised teamwork and individual brilliance.

According to MadridXtra, Vinicius' assist was his 13th direct goal involvement in 12 final appearances

Fans react to Vinicius' sublime assist

The assist quickly became the talk of the football world, igniting social media with admiration.

@nklaw declared:

"Naah Vinicius is indeed the BEST."

@YKalongo68775 expressed sheer delight:

"Stop that, Vini stop."

Meanwhile, @attachee33 took a jab at detractors, sarcastically remarking:

"But Vini is selfish 🤡🤡."

While his pace and dribbling have always been standout qualities, his ability to read the game and prioritise the team’s success is a testament to his maturity.

Moments like these not only validate his recent award but also solidify his place among the game’s elite.

Ronaldo's moving tribute to Vinicius

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ronaldo’s moving tribute to Vinicius Junior after the latter’s triumph at the FIFA The Best Awards.

The Real Madrid forward became the sixth Brazilian to claim the prestigious accolade and the first since Ricardo Kaka.

Ronaldo’s homage went beyond the realm of football, celebrating the young star’s unwavering resilience.

