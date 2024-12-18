Ghana Army Arrests Man In Viral Video Sharing Recruitment Misinformation
- The Ghana Armed Forces has arrested the man in a viral video claiming that the incoming Mahama administration would sack some soldiers
- The Military Police tracked the man, Alex Cobbinah, to his residence at Madina Zongo Junction in Accra
- The army urged the public to report any suspicious activities involving unauthorised use of military uniforms
The Ghana Armed Forces have arrested the man dressed like a soldier in a viral video claiming the incoming Mahama administration would sack specific soldiers.
The suspect, identified as Alex Cobbinah, has been handed over to the Ghana Police Service.
In the video, Cobbinah poses as a soldier and sends a message to President-elect John Mahama.
The military police tracked him to his residence at Madina Zongo Junction in Accra.
In a statement, the army condemned Cobinah’s conduct and warned people against the potential for fake middlemen purporting to help recruit into the Ghana Armed Forces.
“The public is hereby cautioned that anyone who pays monies to agents or individuals with the hope of securing enlistment into GAF is equally culpable in the fraudulent act."
The statement further urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving the unauthorised use of military uniforms to safeguard national security.
Ghana Army recruitment
The Ghana Armed Forces began its 2024 recruitment drive for the Regular Career Officer Course and Short Service Commission Officers in September 2024.
It published an advert in the Daily Graphic on Friday, September 13, 2024, providing application guidelines during the recruitment process.
The army warned applicants not to engage with middlemen or make unsanctioned payments.
Trader jailed for defrauding 97 men
YEN.com.gh reported that a trader was jailed for five years after being accused of collecting GH¢402,000 from 97 unsuspecting individuals under the pretext of securing them jobs in the security services.
The convict, Dorcas Twene Amankwa, aged 28, was found guilty by a circuit court in Accra at the end of the trial.
