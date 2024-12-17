Seven Casualties Recorded After Fatal Clash Over Gold At Nyinahin
- One person has been reported dead after a clash between miners and some assailants at Nyinahin-Kasotie
- The clash also left six persons wounded, while two people were arrested in the wake of the incident
- Some residents of Nyinahin-Kasotie have been calling for police protection following the incident
One person has been reported dead after a clash between miners and some assailants at Nyinahin-Kasotie in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.
Citi News reported that the December 17 clash also left six persons wounded. Two people were arrested in the wake of the clash.
An assemblyman in the area, Samuel Ayine, told Citi News a group of armed young men arrived at a mining site, demanding gold deposits and attempting to take over operations.
The armed men also reportedly tampered with the control board of an excavator.
The miners alerted other members of the community, who rushed to the site to defend against the assailants.
There was gunfire that led to the solitary death recorded, as well as the wounding of others.
Asaase news reported that some residents called for police protection following the incident.
The wounded are receiving treatment at the Mankranso Government Hospital, while the deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue.
Meanwhile, two suspects are in police custody at the Nyinahin Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.
Illegal miners attack soldier
Illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.
Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.
The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.
Video shows gun battle involving illegal miners
YEN.com.gh reported on a video trending captured a shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.
The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.
Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.
