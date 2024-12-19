The Family and Juvenile Court in Accra has fined Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, GH¢6,000 over their son's accident

The Court pronounced a six-month sentence on the young boy who caused the death of two teen girls

Additionally, the court pronounced a sanction for the parents of the boy, arguing that they failed to control their son

Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been fined GH¢6,000 each following their son's involvement in the East Legon.

According to the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra, both parents were fined for failure to control their son.

Juvenile Court in Accra sanctions Salifu Amoako and their wife for failing to control their son. Image source: Bishop Salifu Amoako

Source: Facebook

Recall that Salifu Amoako's sixteen-year-old son, on October 12, 2024, was driving his mother's Jaguar at East Legon when he crashed into another vehicle.

The accident resulted in the death of two teenage girls as well as significant damage to both vehicles.

Following the accident, the young boy's trial started. He made his first court appearance on November 1, 2024, and the court requested that his Ghanaian and US passports be submitted.

In the latest development, the court has pronounced judgment, sentencing the young boy to six months at the Correctional Centre.

His parents have also been guilty of failing to ensure that their son was not a danger to the public. They have, therefore, been asked to pay a fine of GH¢6,000 each.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians unhappy over court's ruling

Ghanaians have expressed displeasure over the court's ruling. Many who expressed their views in the comments section said they expected a stricter punishment for both parents and son.

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"Ah 6k p3 ? Wei dier s3 5mins offering can pay."

@p_attigah wrote:

"So you won’t tell us where Nana Aba is?"

@sahabela wrote:

"6k? Ah well."

@iamwizgh wrote:

"Make this make sense missy."

@iamwizgh wrote:

"Ghana hmm. He has to be rotting in jail like 10 years bro. Someone sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault but someone k!lls two young innocent girls and is sentenced for 6 months. Make this make sense bro!???"

@gariseller

"Parents should have gotten 5yrs each. Child should get adult sentence for killing two people."

@JohnTettey14 wrote:

"Herh, what's 12k for this case? I believe they took care of the funerals. Herh, Ghana."

Source: YEN.com.gh