East Legon Accident: Court Fines Salifu Amoako And Wife GH¢6K For Not Controlling Their Son
- The Family and Juvenile Court in Accra has fined Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, GH¢6,000 over their son's accident
- The Court pronounced a six-month sentence on the young boy who caused the death of two teen girls
- Additionally, the court pronounced a sanction for the parents of the boy, arguing that they failed to control their son
Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been fined GH¢6,000 each following their son's involvement in the East Legon.
According to the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra, both parents were fined for failure to control their son.
Recall that Salifu Amoako's sixteen-year-old son, on October 12, 2024, was driving his mother's Jaguar at East Legon when he crashed into another vehicle.
The accident resulted in the death of two teenage girls as well as significant damage to both vehicles.
Following the accident, the young boy's trial started. He made his first court appearance on November 1, 2024, and the court requested that his Ghanaian and US passports be submitted.
In the latest development, the court has pronounced judgment, sentencing the young boy to six months at the Correctional Centre.
His parents have also been guilty of failing to ensure that their son was not a danger to the public. They have, therefore, been asked to pay a fine of GH¢6,000 each.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians unhappy over court's ruling
Ghanaians have expressed displeasure over the court's ruling. Many who expressed their views in the comments section said they expected a stricter punishment for both parents and son.
@fawogyimiiko wrote:
"Ah 6k p3 ? Wei dier s3 5mins offering can pay."
@p_attigah wrote:
"So you won’t tell us where Nana Aba is?"
@sahabela wrote:
"6k? Ah well."
@iamwizgh wrote:
"Make this make sense missy."
@iamwizgh wrote:
"Ghana hmm. He has to be rotting in jail like 10 years bro. Someone sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault but someone k!lls two young innocent girls and is sentenced for 6 months. Make this make sense bro!???"
@gariseller
"Parents should have gotten 5yrs each. Child should get adult sentence for killing two people."
@JohnTettey14 wrote:
"Herh, what's 12k for this case? I believe they took care of the funerals. Herh, Ghana."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh