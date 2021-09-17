North Tongu - The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa has organises a six-day eye screening for members of his constituency.

The North Tongu’s Free Eye Screening Outreach commenced in Mafi Dedukope on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The screening is aimed at provided pro-bono eye care service and also hand out at least 10,000 eyeglasses to those who need them.

Okudzeto Ablakwa organises free eye screening in his constituency; assists affected Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

In addition to free medications, free eye surgeries shall be carried out by our visiting specialists using theatres at the Battor Catholic Hospital.

Multiple mobile teams of these volunteer eye specialists will traverse all six traditional areas from 9 am to 4 pm daily.

In a post sighted on his Facebook, Ablakwa noted that no community will be left behind.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the eye screening in the North Tongu constituency.

Lawer Adjei said the road needs to be fixed to help reduce the health threat.

I think the dusty road also post much threat and it must be fixed as well.

Kofi Kesse made comparison with Tina Mensah the Weija-Gbawe MP.

Your humility is just extraterrestrial, the weija-Gbawe Mp dier she should continue like that. I salute you Hon. Ablakwa for your good works.

Coffie Leo said other MPs should learn from him.

Awesome! I just love this man. Always touching lives. The armchair MPs should emulate this and Ghana will be a better place. Kpone Katamanso MP, wake up from your deep sleep.

Kofi Ampem Darko said the difference between him and the other MPs is glaring.

The difference between you and your colleagues is so glaring. You've raised the bar so high for some of these MPs.

Emmanuel Afari Odame commended him but reminded him to wear helmet the next time

Great work, by all standards. Remember, wearing helmet is very necessary. The people of North Tongu can't afford to lose you.

