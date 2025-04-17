Ghanaian-born social commentator Mr Happiness drew crowds with his bottle-balancing stunt in Copenhagen

The Dutch citizen was walking with his son and baby mama while balancing a bottle of water and a can on his head

Mr Happiness reported that he was in Denmark to visit his child and spread joy to others with his unique street act

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular social commentator Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, became the centre of attention on the streets of Copenhagen.

The Ghanaian-born Dutch citizen walked around the capital of Denmark balancing items on his head, drawing a crowd of onlookers who were fascinated by his skill.

Mr Happiness draws crowds as he walks on the streets of Copenhagen with bottles balanced on his head. Photo credit: @lifedeybee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Happiness carried a bottle of water on top of a beverage can vertically without using his hand to support it.

He stated that he was in Denmark recently to spend some quality time with his second son, Luis.

While walking with his son and baby mama, with the items on his head, some of the onlookers on the streets of Copenhagen got closer to engage him further.

"This is incredible, I don't know what to say. Who is he and what's his name?" one person asked.

"That's Mr Happiness, you can follow him on Instagram. He's got like two million followers on TikTok, and he's here visiting me in Copenhagen. Mr Happiness on the street spreading happiness. That's Mr Happiness, that's Luis, Mr Happiness' son. So check him out on social media," the mother of his child replied.

Mr Happiness, while conversing with the crowd who had gathered to watch his display, suggested that life was all about happiness.

"How can you be on earth and not be happy?" he asked them.

Mr Happiness was born and raised in Ghana but moved to Europe to search for greener pastures.

After many years of living and working in the Netherlands, the popular social commentator applied for Dutch citizenship, which he was granted sometime last year.

The man, who claims to be a janitor, has had two children since relocating to Europe, one with a Romanian woman and the other with a Danish mother.

The TikTok video of Mr Happiness in Copenhagen is below:

Netizens react to Mr Happiness' skill video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@onerealchaser said:

"Anytime you carry something on your head they’ll stand there and be looking at you some will even be doing video Eeii."

@Blema Tuga also said:

"How can you be alive and be sad?"

@Mus Vybz Gh commented:

"This man is really living life. kudos Mr Happiness."

Mr Happiness spends some quality time with his son in Denmark. Photo credit: @kofigabs/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mr Happiness talks about fatherhood

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mr Happiness claimed that fatherhood was more valuable than marriage.

In a TikTok video trending at the time, he vowed never to marry, saying that being a dad is enough for him.

Mr Happiness further urged his fellow men to aspire to be fathers and dedicate their lives to their children.

Many who came across the video took to the comments section to share their opinions on his assertions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh