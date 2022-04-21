The Wayans Family is a household name in the American entertainment industry. It is a comedy dynasty and one of the most well-known Afro-American families. The siblings have created a huge empire and changed the entertainment industry. With this in mind, find out how many siblings are in the Wayans family, from youngest to oldest.

The Wayans brothers are posing for a picture during the 26th Deauville Festival of American Film on 1 September 2000.

Source: Getty Images

The Wayans are well-known in the comedy and entertainment industries. The family is one of the most successful African American entertainment dynasties, producing stars even today.

How many siblings are in the Wayans family?

How many members are in the Wayans family? There are twelve family members in the Wayans family tree, including ten children consisting of five brothers and five sisters, born between 1956 to 1972.

Their parents are Howell Stouten, a supermarket manager, and Elvira Alethia, a homemaker and social worker. The couple resided in Chelsea, New York City, where they started their family.

How many Wayans siblings are there?

Below is a list of the Wayans siblings ranked from the youngest to oldest.

1. Marlon Wayans – 49 years old

Marlon attends the premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans Date of birth: 23 July 1972

23 July 1972 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and comedian

According to Oldest, Marlon is the youngest of all the siblings. He was born on 23 July 1972 in New York City and is 49 years old as of 2022. His career achievements include being an actor, comedian, writer, and producer.

His filmography includes The Scary Movie series, White Chicks, and The Wayans Bros.

When is Marlon Wayans birthday? He celebrates his birthday every year on 23 July.

2. Shawn Wayans – 51 years old

Shawn during Usher Album Release Party Co-Sponsored by Solstice Sunglass Boutique at Game in West Hollywood, California, United States.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Mathis Wayans

Shawn Mathis Wayans Date of birth: 19 January 1971

19 January 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, writer, producer, comedian

Shawn Mathis is the second youngest in the family. He was born on 19 January 1971 and is 51 years old as of 2022. Shawn is a talented comedian, actor, writer, and producer.

According to IMDb, the actor has written and starred alongside his brother, Marlon, in Don't Be a Menace, Scary Movie 1&2, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick.

3. Devonne Wayans – 56 years old

Devonne Chaunte is posing for a selfie. Photo: @Elveeskitchen (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Devonne Chaunté Wayans

Devonne Chaunté Wayans Date of birth: 25 April 1966

25 April 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Profession: Service provider in the hospitality industry

According to Familytron, Devonne Chaunté was born on 25 April 1966 in New York City. She is 56 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Unlike her siblings, Chaunte has a private life and currently works for Continental Airlines.

4. Nadia Wayans – 57 years old

Full name: Nadia Yvette Wayans

Nadia Yvette Wayans Date of birth: 20 January 1965

20 January 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor

Nadia Yvette is the seventh child in the family. She was born on 20 January 1965 in New York City and is 57 years old as of 2022. Despite her family's extensive involvement in the entertainment industry, Nadia has maintained a relatively private life and has not been as visible as her siblings.

According to IMDb, Nadia has one acting credit in the 1988 film I'm Gonna Git You Sucka.

5. Elvira Wayans – 58 years old

Elvira and daughter Chaeunte during "The Last Meal" Premiering At The Los Angeles International Short Film Festival at The Arclight in Hollywood, California, United States.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elvira Wayans

Elvira Wayans Date of birth: 4 January 1964

4 January 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Profession: Screenwriter

Elvira was born on 4 January 1964 in New York City. She is 58 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. According to the Washington Independent, Elvira is a screenwriter by profession and has worked on the sitcom My Wife and Kids, The Anniversary Present, What Do You Know, and Celibacy.

Elvira has two children: Damien Dante (born 1980) and Chaunté (born 1982).

6. Kim Wayans – 60 years old

Kimberly Nichole Wayans arrives for Morgan Stanley and presents Alfre Woodard's 10th Annual Sistahs' Soiree, on February 20, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kimberly Nichole Wayans

Kimberly Nichole Wayans Date of birth: 16 October 1961

16 October 1961 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and comedian

Kimberly Nichole was born on 16 October 1961 in New York City. She grew up in New York's Chelsea neighbourhood with her siblings. According to IMDb, Kim is an actress and a comedian.

She has appeared in the shows In Living Color, In the House, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka and Don't Be a Menace.

7. Damon Wayans – 61 years old

Damon Kyle Sr. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Damon Kyle Wayans Sr

Damon Kyle Wayans Sr Date of birth: 4 September 1960

4 September 1960 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and comedian

Damon Kyle Sr was born on 4 September 1960 in New York City. He is 61 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Damon is a comedian, actor, producer, and writer, according to IMDb. He has worked as a comedian and actor throughout the 1980s, including a year on Saturday Night Live's sketch comedy series.

His other credits include Beverly Hills Cop, The Last Boy Scout, Major Payne and My Wife and Kids.

8. Diedre Wayans – 63 years old

Diedre Wayans. Photo: @WAYANSGIRL (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Diedre Wayans

Diedre Wayans Date of birth: 17 August 1959

17 August 1959 Age: 63 years (as of 2022)

63 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, writer and comedian

Diedre was born on 17 August 1959 in the United States. She is 63 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Leo. According to IMDb, Diedre is a screenwriter and has made a reputation for writing and co-writing scripts for various projects.

Among her contributions are in the flicks Major Payne, My Wife and Kids, and Scary Movie 2.

9. Keenen Ivory – 64 years old

Actor Keenan Ivory Desuma poses for a portrait during the 2014 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington on April 8, 2014, in Pasadena, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keenen Ivory Desuma

Keenen Ivory Desuma Date of birth: 8 June 1958

8 June 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, comedian and filmmaker

Keenen Ivory Desuma was born on 8 June 1958 in New York City. He is 64 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. According to IMDb, Keenen is a renowned actor, comedian and filmmaker.

Keenan has been the most successful among all Wayans brothers, and he leads with a net worth of $65 million.

10. Dwayne Howell – 65 years old

Full name: Dwayne Howell Wayans

Dwayne Howell Wayans Date of birth: 20 July 1956

20 July 1956 Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Profession: Production assistant

Who is the oldest Wayans sibling? Dwayne Howell Wayans is the eldest member of the family. He was born on 20 July 1956 in New York City and is 64 years old as of 2022. According to IMDb, Dwayne has worked as a production assistant.

He has performed in many of his brothers' productions as a background cast. His credits include producing soundtracks for Dance Flick and Little Man.

Who is the richest Wayans brother?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keenan Ivory is the wealthiest family member, with an estimated $65 million in 2022. He is followed by Marlon, $40 million, Shawn, $30 million and Damon Jr, $9 million.

Do the Wayans Bros have a sister?

Yes. The Wayans brothers have five sisters: Kim, Diedre, Elvira, Nadia, and Devonne.

Frequently asked questions

How many siblings are in the Wayans family? There are ten siblings in the family, including five brothers and five sisters. Who is the oldest Wayan? The most senior is Dwayne Howell. He is 65 years old in 2022, having been born on 20 July 1956. Are the Wayans brothers actually brothers? Yes, they are. They were born to their parents, Howell Stouten and Elvira Alethia. Are the Wayans brothers Jehovah's Witnesses? According to Essence, their parents raised them in the Jehovah's Witness faith. Why did Wayans Bros. get cancelled? The show was cancelled due to declining ratings. Who is older, Marlon or Shawn? Marlon is the youngest of all the siblings. Marlon was born on 23 July 1972, while Shawn was born on 19 January 1971. Do the Wayans bros have a sister? Yes. The Wayans brothers have five sisters: Kim, Diedre, Elvira, Nadia, and Devonne.

How many members are in the Wayans family? There are ten members in the family. The family has accomplished a lot, both collectively and individually. As a result of their achievements, the family has become an entertainment dynasty producing some of Hollywood's best actors and comedians.

