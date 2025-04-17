Ama Endorsed: Female Carpenter And Influencer Reportedly Passes On, Sad Details Emerge In Video
- Entrepreneur and influencer Nana Ama Endorsed has reportedly passed on on Thursday, April 17, 2025
- News of her passing was broken on social media by a blogger, Bessah Ghana, who shared close ties with her
- The report of Ama Endorsed's demise threw social media into a state of mourning, with many wondering what might have happened
Ghanaian businesswoman and influencer Nana Ama Endorsed, known in private life as Comfort Esime Adzigbli, has reportedly passed away.
It is not yet known when she passed or what happened, but reports of Ama Endorsed's passing emerged online on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Blogger and road manager for music duo Keche, Enoch Koomson a.k.a. Bessah Ghana, broke the news in an Instagram post. He shared photos of Ama Endorsed with the caption:
"Sorry to announce the death of our beloved sister Ama Endorsed."
See Bessah Ghana's announcement of Ama Endorsed's passing below:
In a later post, the blogger shared a video of Ama Endorsed with and audio overlay explaining that he got the information from Keche Andrew, and the family had confirmed.
See the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
