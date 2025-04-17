Kaneshie Market in Accra, Ghana, from its origins to present-day traditions

Kaneshie Market in Accra, Ghana, has evolved from a small trading post into a bustling hub of commerce and tradition. Established decades ago, the market is a vital space where modern trade blends with deep-rooted traditions. It is a proud symbol of Accra's rich cultural and economic heritage.

Exploring the history of Kaneshie Market in Ghana

Kaneshie Market, Ghana, began in the early 20th century as a small marketplace serving the Kaneshie community and surrounding areas. It got its name from the Ga-Adangbe phrase "Kane Shie Shie," meaning "under the lamp," a reference to its beginnings as a night market. Historically, traders gathered under lanterns to sell their goods.

Growth and expansion (1950s–1970s)

Following Ghana's independence in 1957, Kaneshie Market underwent substantial development. The 1960s and 1970s saw the market rise to prominence, driven by rapid urbanisation and an influx of traders and customers into Accra. In 1969, Kofi Abrefa Busia's government conceived the Kaneshie Market Complex plan.

Construction of the modern Kaneshie Market Complex (1970s)

The construction of the Kaneshie Market Complex under General Kutu Acheampong's regime. The government collaborated with the National Investment Bank (NIB), Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), and State Insurance Company (SIC) to manage the expanding market.

These investment banks later enlisted the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA), and together, the four entities jointly funded the construction of the market complex. In 1979, former President Jerry Rawlings inaugurated the market, which comprised three floors with 1269 stalls on the ground floor, 534 on the first floor, and 696 on the second floor.

Renovations and market expansion (1980s–1990s)

By the late 1980s and 1990s, Kaneshie Market underwent further expansions and renovations to accommodate the growing population of vendors and customers. These upgrades aimed to address overcrowding and improve trading efficiency, ensuring the market could meet the demands of Accra's rapidly developing urban economy.

Kaneshie's Market's recent developments (2000s–present)

In 2001, plans for a modern car park were announced to ease congestion around the market, featuring a three-tier facility for buses, taxis, and private vehicles. More recently, in 2024, the Ghanaian government signed agreements with construction firms to expand drainage systems, addressing flooding issues and improving water management.

Kaneshie Market days: What to know before you visit

Kaneshie Market operates daily, typically from 6 am to 7 pm. It is busiest on market days, Wednesdays and Saturdays when traders from various regions come to sell their goods.

Kaneshie Market directions

Kaneshie Market is easily accessible from various parts of Accra, with multiple transport options available depending on your budget and preference. According to Rome2Rio, here's how to get to Kaneshie Market Station from Accra.

The fastest way to reach Kaneshie Market

The quickest way to get to Kaneshie Market Station from Accra is by taxi, which takes approximately 5 minutes and costs roughly between $4 to $6.

Public transport option

Public transportation is a more budget-friendly option. Take the Line 228 bus from Accra CMB to Kaneshie Market Station. The bus operates every five minutes and takes around 17 minutes to complete.

Walking option

If you prefer to walk, the distance between Accra and Kaneshie Market Station is approximately five kilometres, which would take around 59 minutes on foot.

Which year was Kaneshie Market built?

The Kaneshie Market Complex was constructed in the 1970s and officially commissioned in 1979. The government wanted a more organised commercial hub to replace the older, scattered, single-story structures.

Who commissioned the Kaneshie Market?

General Kutu Acheampong commissioned Kaneshie Market in 1972. The project was part of his efforts to modernise Ghana's commercial infrastructure and support urban economic growth.

Who built the Kaneshie Market?

General Kutu Acheampong's regime built the Kaneshie Market Complex in the 1970s. However, the idea for its establishment began during Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia's administration in 1969.

What is the meaning of Kaneshie?

Kaneshie derives its name from the Ga-Adangbe ethnic group's phrase "Kane Shie Shie," meaning "under the lamp." This name reflects the area's historical night market, where traders would gather to sell their goods under the glow of lanterns.

Which market is the biggest in Ghana?

Kumasi Central Market (Kejetia Market) is Ghana's biggest market. This open-air market in Kumasi boasts over 8,000 stores and stalls, making it the largest single market in West Africa. It's estimated to have 50,000 daily visitors and 20,000 vendors.

Kaneshie Market in Accra, Ghana, began as a small trading post and evolved into a bustling marketplace filled with life. Traders sell food, clothes, and handmade goods, keeping local traditions alive while people come to shop, bargain, and enjoy delicious street food. It remains a special place that brings the community together.

