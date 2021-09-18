Actress Jackie Appiah has uploaded a stunning photo having the best fun of her life

The Ghanaian entertainer was pictured at a discrete location drinking away a long week of stress

Nana Ama McBrown and other stars have commented beneath the post

Actress Jackie Appiah is having a fun-filled and lavish lifestyle, and she has given her fans a peek into how her Saturday, September 18, is going. And it's nothing close to boring.

On Saturday, September 18, the Ghanaian movie star once again blessed the feeds of her Instagram followers with a stunning photo from a discrete location.

Donning a pink-themed outfit by Nyonuvithewoman, the award-winning actress posed for the camera, clearly having the fun of her life.

Jackie Appiah Proves she's Rich, Drops Photo chilling at a Lavish Location, Nana Ama McBrown Reacts Phot credit: Jackie Appiah

Source: Instagram

She held a glass filled with what appears to be juice. The restaurant seemed to have prepared for the famous Jackie Appiah as she was pictured sitting alone.

The actress uploaded the photo with a simple caption, and her fans have headed to the comment area to share to shower her with accolades.

Social media comments

Smartmoneyarese said:

''Jackieeeeeee .

Iamamamcbrown simply wrote:

'' #BRIMM.''

Muriel_uliyyu said:

''Enchanting!''

Chrisil_bridget indicated that Jackie Appiah is her Mentor, saying ''Mentor.''

