A video of a Ghanaian employer promising to take care of his employees' wedding costs has surfaced on social media

Dr John Appiah Biney announced at the year-end party that any employees who wed would be taken care of by the firm

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some wanting to work their and others criticising the CEO

A Ghanaian CEO has got social media buzzing with comments after a video of his financial promise to his employees surfaced.

In the video, JA Biney CEO Dr Appiah Biney promised to cover the wedding costs of any employee who married another employee.

Some companies in Ghana and beyond frown upon employees getting married to their colleagues for various reasons.

As a result, some have outlined strict measures against people who violate this company rule, including dismissing them from the company.

However, Mr Biney doesn't seem bothered about the potential impact on his company and promised to pay their wedding expenses.

In the video, the CEO boldly asserted that it was his responsibility to ensure that his employees felt good on their special day.

Dr JA Biney noted that he would foot the bill of anyone who married another company employee to encourage his employees to tie the knot.

His comment was received with loud cheers by his employees.

Netizens express desire to work for him

Netizens who saw the video of the CEO and his employees expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some were impressed and wanted to work for him, others entreated him to pay his employees better instead.

@PKay wrote:

"That’s not what’s needed, just pay them well!"

@Akua sika couture wrote:

"Eeeeeiii grandpa you don't pay your workers well and so I can imagine what type of wedding the wedding under tree some anaa."

@Joe B wrote:

"Eeiiii sika paaa nie."

@DANLAD IS EVERYWHERE wrote:

"pay them well and stop the funfooling."

@ממציאות נאנה טיאלפיה wrote:

"And he doesn’t pay well too. If you work with him self. Your pay won’t come. I stay close to his company in Kasoa Krispol city. A lot of his workers Dey complain. I don’t know if he knows about it."

@Agyenim wrote:

"What’s the name of your company please because I want to marry."

@Vivian Tweneboah Manu wrote:

"Ei wow make I go work there ehh."

@awuahcollins wrote:

"After the marriage .Will he still take all your bills or ....Think Twice."

Ghanaian woman marries childhood bestie

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian woman had recounted how she met her husband.

In a video, she noted that the two were friends since childhood and never intended to go further.

However, their paths crossed again in life, leading to the beautiful union that exists between them.

