A video of a Ghanaian model hawking in traffic has surfaced on social media with many Ghanaians reacting to it

In the video making rounds on social media, the young lady was spotted selling biscuits and creams

The model was reportedly featured in Ghanaian American musician, Jay Ghartey's music video

A Ghanaian female model has taken to petty trading on the streets of Accra to make ends meet.

The young woman was reportedly featured in a music video by Ghanaian American singer and songwriter Jay Ghartey.

Ghanaian model who featured in Jay Ghartey's music video, takes to hawking in traffic as a side hustle. Photo credit: @thefelivan/TikTok.

The model, identified on TikTok as @thefelivan, was spotted hawking biscuits and creams in traffic on a busy road in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young woman indicated in the caption that she was hawking as a side hustle.

"Side jobs if you are not shy as a model in Ghana.... and yes I do sell all the time whenever I have time ... it exercises the body too.. try it," she wrote in the caption.

Netizens inspired by Ghanaian model's side hustle

After coming across her TikTok video, netizens thronged the comment section to share their views

@nabdam/ Frafra slim shdy said:

"Awwwhhhh I'm proud of you sis, we are not shy of our hustle and it will show one day."

@The Taifa Community also said:

"I admire what you're using social media for."

@herroyalthicknessO wrote:

"You were the IT model at some point, back in the day. I can never forget you and your unique features. Glad to see you happily hustling through this phase."

@Nanahenmaa also wrote:

"I remember 2012 I saw you at Golden tulip walking and I was in my school uniform looking at your natural beauty."

@Fit_nessah commented:

"Since I knew you, you’re a really hardworking lady good job."

