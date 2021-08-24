Akrobeto's first son, Richard, has spoken about his family

This is the first time a son of the popular TV presenter has come out to make such revelations about his family

The young man revealed meeting his mother for the first time in 2016

In all, Richard, who looks so much like his father, was full of praise for his father

The first son of Kumawood actor and UTV presenter, Akrobeto, Richard Kwaku Kyere Boadi, has spoken for the first time about his family.

The fine-looking young man said he never met his biological mother until 5 years ago, that is 2016.

He made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Zion Felix in Brazil, where the blogger is currently on a vacation.

A collage of Akrobeto and his first son, Richard. Photo credit: @utvghana @dadaba5355/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Separation from mother

Narrating how this happened, Richard said he was taken from his mother at the early age of two to his grandmother, his mother’s mother.

This was because his mother was young at the time the mother gave birth to him and so the grandmother, who was a rich woman at that time, wanted her daughter to continue with her education.

It is expected that the woman, after school, would go back for her child but that did not happen in the case of Akrobeto’s son.

He disclosed that the mother was scared of coming to take him back because the father threatened that if she did, he would not pay attention to the boy any longer.

To Richard, Akrobeto was very satisfied with the grandmother looking after him and did not want him to be taken away from there.

Therefore, the mother, not wanting to toy with the welfare and catering of the son, allowed him to stay with his grandmother.

Reuniting with mother

In 2016, Richard said his father gave him the green light to go look for his mother.

He recounted that Akrobeto had gone to work in Kasoa when a young lady walked up to him and said: “My mother said we have a big brother and that you are his father.”

According to Richard, that was when it dawned on Akrobeto that his first baby mama had had other children who are big.

Therefore, in order to avert any sort of confusion in the future, he decided to let the boy go look for his mother.

It took me like one and half hours to find my mother. The name I was mentioning was not familiar and so people did not know she was the one I was looking for, “ Richard said about the moment he went looking for his mother.

5 siblings on mother’s side, 3 on father’s side

Akrobeto’s son also revealed that his father has 3 sons, adding hilariously that he is not aware if his father has other sons elsewhere that he does not know about.

In his interview, it could be easily detected that Richard speaks just like his father and has his sense of humour.

Throughout, he was full of praise for Akrobeto, describing him as a very responsible man.

He also thanked his stepmother, Maa Gina, through whom he got the opportunity to relocate to Brazil, where he lives now with his wife and kid.

Kindly fast-forward to the 28th minute or start from 5th minute:

