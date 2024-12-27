Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his partner Maali showed off their daughter for the first time and announced her name as Queen Money

They shared the video on Christmas day and expressed how grateful they were to have a child fill their home

Many Ghanaian celebrities thronged the comment section to talk about their admiration for Shatta Wale's family

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his newest baby mama, Maali, shared the first video of their daughter and announced her name.

Shatta Wale and Maali flaunt their baby

Shatta Wale and Maali took to their social media pages to share an adorable video of their daughter after announcing her birth a few months ago.

The video was posted on December 25, 2024, in light of the Christmas festivities. In the caption, the dancehall musician noted that it was their daughter's first Christmas.

The SAFA album creator further stated that he was grateful for the precious gift which had blessed their home.

"Our little angel’s first Christmas! 🎄✨ So grateful for this precious gift."

Shatta Wale then announced his daughter's name was Queen Money and added that her Instagram was @i_am_queen.money.

"Guys, follow my baby’s instagram account 🙏🥂🍾@i_am_queen.money."

Shatta Wale shares baby's details

Reactions to Shatta Wale's baby's video

Many people in the comment section were elated to see Shatta Wale and Maali's baby for the first time.

Many people spoke about how beautiful the baby looked, while others spoke about how motherhood looked beautiful on Maali.

Below are the exciting reactions from SM4LYF members, Ghanaian celebrities and fans:

iamkingpromise said:

"Congrats onukpa 💚🔥."

freezy_macbones_official_ said:

"Congrats champion @shattawalenima"

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

"My baby holding my baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Shattaba RockCity said:

"Everything that involves Shatta Wale is very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

Akua Dazie said:

"Motherhood looks good on you 🥰..🥰🥰."

Queen Maali’s Diva 👩‍🎤 ❤️😍 said:

"Mummy u looks cute with the queen 😇😍❤️🥰."

Foster Agyei said:

"Thank you for bringing happiness into the life of our king 👑 for us .Shatta Movement appreciate you so much. We love you 🥰."

Maali and the baby

Maali decorates Shatta Wale's home for Christmas

YEN.com.gh reported that Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale showed Christmas holiday preparations.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, and her two friends, cleared his awards on a shelf and replaced it with Christmas decorations. They also decorated a Christmas tree.

Many people admired how she was making the dancehall musician's mansion feel like a home.

