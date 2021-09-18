- The Accra Mayor wants his supporters to accept his exit

- Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah is expected to be replaced by Elizabeth Sackey

- Residents say Elizabeth does not hail from Accra

The Accra Mayor, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, has condemned protests by some residents of Odododiodoo Constituency who rejected his exit.

In a press statement, the exiting Mayor implored residents to support any decision by President Akufo-Addo to replace him.

"As responsible citizens, we should recognize the President's authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his plan, and we must support the appointees to succeed.

I support all the President's nominations and commit to continue working towards the country's development," he stated.

Youth of Odododiodio constituency, one of three constituencies that constitute the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the Greater Accra Region, are protesting against what they say is the purported removal of the Mayor of Accra from office.

Reports have it that the current Mayor of Accra, Nii Agyei Sowah, will be replaced by Elizabeth Sackey, the former Deputy Minister of the Greater Accra Region in the soon-to-be-announced MMDCES appointments.

