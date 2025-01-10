There was an attack on a Newmont mining site at Ntotroso in the Ahafo Region on Wednesday, January 8

There was an attack on a Newmont mining site at Ntotroso on the evening of Wednesday, January 8.

Police have said calm has since been restored following the incident.

Police are sending a special team to Ntotroso to investigate the incident

Source: Getty Images

Police, in a statement, said the attackers allegedly tried to steal gold from the site, leading to a violent confrontation.

"During the operation to contain the situation, the Police confronted the suspects, leading to the death of three persons and injuries to four others.”

The police also said the Inspector-General of Police was part of engagements with the community to prevent tensions escalating.

Police further noted that a special team from Accra has been dispatched to Ntotroso to investigate the incident and find out why reinforcements have been deployed to keep the peace in the area.

"We urge the public to remain calm as the Police continue to work to ensure law and order prevail."

Newmont has been operating in Africa for nearly two decades, beginning commercial production in 2006.

Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd was honoured as Ghana's best at this year's Ghana Club 100 awards in 2023.

Newmont appoints first Ghanaian managing Director for Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul-Rahman Amoadu became the first Ghanaian Managing Director of the Newmont Corporation in Africa.

Amoadu took up his new position on August 1, 2024, replacing David Thorton.

At the time, Newmont said this appointment marked a significant milestone in its history in Africa.

The appointment of Amoadu came as Newmont was actively progressing with its Ahafo North project, which will be its third mine in Ghana.

Before this appointment, Rahman was the Managing Director of Newmont’s Yanacocha mine in Peru, previously serving as the South America Regional Chief Finance Officer and Africa Regional Chief Finance Officer.

Source: YEN.com.gh