Exploring British actor Cosmo Jarvis' relationships and dating timelines

Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis is an iconic actor, musician, and producer from the United Kingdom. He first attracted attention when he starred as Sebastian in Lady Macbeth. His other notable acting credits include Shōgun, Calm with Horses, and Persuasion. But how much do you know about his romantic life? Learn more about Cosmo Jarvis' relationships and dating timelines.

Cosmo Jarvis began his acting career in 2009 when he was cast in The Alley Way. He later ventured into the music industry and released his debut album, Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch. Besides his successful career, many are interested in his personal life. Cosmo Jarvis' relationships and dating history feature big names in entertainment history.

Cosmo Jarvis' profile summary

Full name Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1989 Age 35 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 80 Weight in kilograms 176 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Ivybridge Sports College, King Edward VI Community College Profession Actor, musician, producer Net worth $5 million

Who is Cosmo Jarvis?

Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis was born on 1 September 1989, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States, to a British father and an Armenian-American mother. His dad is a merchant seaman. Three months after his birth, the British actor moved with his family to England with his parents.

Cosmo and his younger brother, Fletcher Jarvis, grew up in Totnes, Devon, England. Fletcher is a multi-instrumentalist who works in film and the art department. He went to Ivybridge Sports College and later attended King Edward VI College. Cosmo dropped out of school in the mid-2000s to pursue a career in the music and film industry.

He made his acting debut in 2009 when he voiced the character of The Old Man in The Alley Way. Cosmo was later elevated to prominence through his roles in movies such as Lady Macbeth (2016), Calm with Horses (2019), and Persuasion (2022). The English actor is also a musician. He released his debut album, Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch, in 2009.

Cosmo Jarvis' relationship history

While Jarvis has had a successful career as an actor, musician and producer, the same can not be said about his dating life since he rarely comments publicly on his relationship status. Explore Cosmo Jarvis' love life, which has been the subject of rumours involving three women.

Anna Sawai (2024)

Anna Sawai is an actress and singer from Japan. She is known for her roles as Teenage Kiriko in the hit martial arts film Ninja Assassin, Elle in the 2021 action film F9: The Fast Saga, and Naomi in the popular TV series Pachinko.

Many believe Anna Sawai is Cosmo Jarvis' partner because of their close working relationship on the TV series Shōgun. The duo plays each other's love interests on the show, with Anna portraying Toda Mariko and Jarvis starring as John Blackthorne. Despite their on-screen chemistry, there is no verified information about them dating in real life.

During the duo's joint interview with The Direct Extras in March 2024, they opened up about the show and their on-screen relationship. The Japanese actress disclosed that Jarvis is dedicated when working. She said:

I mean, honestly, he's so dedicated when working. He's just the character. So the way I viewed you, I feel, was very much how Mariko viewed Blackthorne… I think it was because we were shooting this chronologically. I got to get to know you. The same way Mariko was starting to understand Blackthorne.

Dakota Johnson (2022)

In 2022, Cosmo Jarvis to be dating his co-star from Persuasion, Dakota Johnson. Dakota is an American actress and fashion model. Her big screen projects include The Social Network, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Fifty Shades Darker.

Cosmo and Dakota's dating rumours emerged because of their on-screen chemistry in Persuasion, where they played Wentworth and Anne Elliot, respectively. However, neither has confirmed nor denied these rumours. The American actress has been dating British singer Chris Martin since 2017.

Florence Pugh (2016)

Florence Pugh is an actress from the United Kingdom. The British actress is known for her roles in The Falling, Marcella, and The Commuter. Rumours of a relationship between the The Commuter actress and Cosmo Jarvis emerged in 2016.

Their were mainly driven by their on-screen chemistry in Lady Macbeth and their friendship off-screen. However, neither of the two has ever confirmed the dating allegations.

FAQs

Who is Cosmo Jarvis? Cosmo is an English actor, musician, and producer. He rose to fame for starring as Sebastian in Lady Macbeth. What is Cosmo Jarvis's age? The British singer is 35 years old as of 2025. He was born on 1 September 1989. What is Cosmo Jarvis' full name? He was born Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis. Who is Cosmo Jarvis' wife? The popular actor is unmarried. Who are the women featured in Cosmo Jarvis' dating history? Cosmo has reportedly dated three women: Anna Sawai, Dakota Johnson, and Florence Pugh. Does Cosmo Jarvis have a child? The British singer does not have children. How tall is Cosmo Jarvis? He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Cosmo Jarvis' relationships and dating history feature high-profile women in the entertainment industry. He is rumoured to have dated Anna Sawai, Dakota Johnson, and Florence Pugh. Jarvis is a prominent English actor, musician, and producer.

