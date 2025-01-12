Kojo Forex, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), showed a fleet of expensive cars in the compound of his Ghana home that he planned to give out for free

The popular forex trader said that he does not love selling his old stuff and did not want to do a swap deal either and settled on a giveaway

This move was seen by social media users as a way of showing off, with many people questioning why he did not give it to one of his family members instead

Popular forex trader Kojo Forex has caused a stir on social media after announcing plans to give away a fleet of expensive cars parked in the compound of his Ghana home.

He announced the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he showed off the luxurious vehicles. The fleet consisted of a Range Rover, Hyundai Elantra, BMW SUV, and Mercedes Benz.

Kojo Forex stated that he does not enjoy selling his old items and was not interested in swap deals. Instead, he said he had decided to give the cars away for free. The move has drawn mixed reactions from social media users.

Some praised his generosity, while others accused him of using the giveaway to show off his wealth. Many questioned why he did not give the cars to family members or close friends instead.

Kojo Forex has become famous for his lavish lifestyle and regular displays of his success. He recently moved from Ghana to Dubai, where he now lives with his wife and child. Since relocating, he has added a brand-new Cybertruck to his collection of luxury vehicles and frequently flaunts them online.

Kojo Forex's success story has not been without challenges. He started his forex trading journey with just $300 and has previously shared how his small initial investment helped him achieve financial success.

Kojo Forex sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanayaw_24 said:

"This giveaway de3 ago put my body for ground, me nya Veloster no a mewie🙏🏾 . Menk)pre k3se3 biaa.🤗"

yawmagnet wrote:

"Just give me the smallest amongst them…I won’t go for any of the big ones sir."

GeneralJungkoo said:

"Do giveaway for your family members they need it more than people here on twitter."

Ashabul_Jannaah commented:

"Give it to one of your family members; some of your close relatives don’t have a car and either walk or book a ride. They’ll appreciate it more. No offense."

OpemiDmh said:

"Like all your family members has a car? Abih you just want to show your self here."

Kojo Forex sprays Cybertruck

Kojo Forex decided to give his Cybertruck a facelift, re-spraying it a different colour.

YEN.com.gh reported that the wealthy Forex Trader transformed the vehicle from its original colour to an orange one and many social media users were mesmerised.

Kojo Forex flaunted the new ride on his social media pages, standing beside the newly branded car.

