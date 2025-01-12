Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew has scored again in France for Le Havre in the match against RC Lens

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored for the second week running in the French Ligue 1 for Le Havre after finding the back of the net in the game against RC Lens.

The veteran forward opened the scoring for the Stade Oceane after heading home after just eight minutes.

Andre Ayew scores again for Le Havre in defeat to RC Lens. Photo: Lou Benoist.

Source: Getty Images

However, the visitors fought back to claim victory and hand Le Havre another defeat in the campaign.

In a video shared on social media, Ayew was quick to react after an initial save from the Lens goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Twenty minutes after Ayew's opener on Sunday, RC Lens levelled through Goduine Koyalipou.

Deiver Machado netted the winner with 13 minutes remaining as Lens left the Stade Oceane with all three points.

Ayew has now netted two goals this season after scoring his first in the 5-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille last week at the Stade Velodrome.

The former Swansea City and West Ham player returned to France in October last year after five months without a club to re-sign for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 35-year-old has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and scored two times, per Transfermarkt.

Why Andre Ayew needs to return to the Black Stars?

After the game, YEN.com.gh caught up with former ETV Sports presenter Raymond Nyamador to discuss the striker's future with the Black Stars.

According to the Ghanaian journalist, Ayew will be key for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers after missing the entire Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run.

"It was obvious the Black Stars lacked a leader on and off the pitch during the qualifiers. There were moments when you would have wished he was on the pitch to direct affairs. Just look at what he is doing with Le Havre, they are struggling, but he has been delivering for them," he said.

"Last season, he kept them in the league with his five goals. During the AFCON qualifiers, we scored only three goals, we did not have someone who had that desire and passion to pull the team out of their situation.

"And so I personally think he will be back for the World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars need him, and Otto Addom would need him even more because he has a lot of experience playing in qualifiers and leading teams. He led us to qualify for the World Cup in 2022."

Ayew gets ovation from Marseille fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew was close to tears after receiving applause from fans of Olympique Marseille during the Ligue 1 game with Le Havre.

Ayew returned to the Stade Velodrome for the first time this season following his return to the French league to sign for Le Havre.

The 35-year-old netted against his former club before he was replaced late in the game as Le Havre lost 5-1.

Source: YEN.com.gh