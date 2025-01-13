Award-winning Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo has showed off his designer bag on Instagram

John Dumelo styled his dapper two-piece ensemble with an expensive Burberry leather bag to parliament

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after his post went viral on all social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor and member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo made a bold fashion statement on his first day of work at the parliament house.

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) member looked dapper in a custom-made two-piece outfit that went viral on Instagram.

MP For Ayawaso West Wuogun John Dumelo looks classy in a stylish outfit and designer bag. Photo credit: GBC.

Source: Instagram

Honourable John Dumelo accessorised his look with an expensive designer watch, making him stand out among other new faces in parliament.

The hardworking farmer posted a photo of his Burberry check-print leather briefcase, which is valued at over $1847, on the brand's official website.

John Dumelo rocks a GH¢27,000 bag to work

Some Ghanaians have commented on John Dumelo's post after he posted a photo of his designer bag to work in the parliament house. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tapermaster stated

"We thank God he bought it before his first Salary as an MP ."

maame6400 stated:

"Aaah ghana😂😂".

polishbysauda stated:

"We love to see more designer bags😂."

efyas.uccess stated:

"Enti d3n 😂😂."

raytec_ stated:

"But u u forget to say Shamfai day".

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo loses his dad before inauguration

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo lost his father before the 2025 presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025. He shared a photo of himself and his cutting a birthday cake in their family house.

John Dumelo posted the photo with his caption:

"At age 75, you lived your life well. Yesterday you called me several times that I come see you. We sat on the bed and spoke at length about politics, life, farming and business and Offcourse we gossiped.

We spoke about my swearing-in in 3 days time and you told me specifically to serve diligently in government. 10 minutes after I left your house, I was called that you were not being responsive.

I came back, we rushed you to the hospital and you were gone. Thanks for being my father, thanks for being my best friend, thanks for being my number 1 cheer leader and thanks for everything you did for me. Say hi to mum for us all….we will miss you. Rest in perfect Peace Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr."

Check out the photo below:

John Dumelo says he doesn't need sirens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo who has declared that he does not need a siren to beat traffic.

The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon agreed that certain MPs actually need luxurious things, but he did not see it as essential.

Some Ghanaians have praised him for being real and encouraging others to voice their thoughts on the subject.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh