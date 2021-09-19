Photos of the pretty girlfriend of Nana Kwaku Bonsam have landed on social media

The young lady is reported to have been dating the powerful traditional priest for a while now

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is currently in Accra and has started a media tour

Some photos of the alleged girlfriend of powerful traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, have landed on social media with many people complimenting her beauty.

In a video which has been spotted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, photos of the young lady were put together into some frames.

According to the report sighted on the Twitter page of GHcelebsdotcom, the pretty lover of the traditional priest is known as Edina Serwaa.

Edina Serwaa: Meet the beautiful girlfriend of traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam. Source: Twitter/GHcelebsdotcom

The reports went on to state that Edina Serwaa and Kwaku Bonsam have dated for a while now.

They are also said to be making plans of getting married soon.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Edina Serwaa, the fair pretty lady is said to be very much in love with Kwaku Bonsam.

They were seen enjoying each other's company in the video as they attended events together.

Portions of the video also showed the lovebirds on a video call as they laughed their hearts out while admiring each other.

