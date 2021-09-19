Shatta Bandle has been spotted in a new video enjoying himself while on vacation

The young internet sensation is noted to tout himself as the richest man in Africa

Shatta Bandle is currently in Dubai enjoying himself

Self-proclaiming most successful man in Africa, Idris Firdaus, popularly known as Shatta Bandle has been spotted in a new video having the time of his life in Dubai.

The internet sensation, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen quadbike riding on a desert in Dubai.

Shatta Bandle who seemed quite excited over his recent location was seen seated on a monstrous bike revving it.

After waiting a while, the young internet sensation took off with the bike and started descending what looked like a mountain of sand.

The video which was sighted on the Instagram page of Iamphylxgh came with the caption: "No be small chilling @shatta_bandle_ Dey chill for Dubai! YRN"

Many fans of the diminutive internet sensation took to the comment section to react to the video.

dzifa_official came in with the comment: "Someone shld hold him oo"

sirr_nesbitt also wrote: "Ah buh why the hanging legs"

xajae_ama had this to say: "Look at my husband enjoying life. Yesoo"

blunttruth4060 commented: "Hopefully he doesnt get lost in the sand"

There were many comments which showed that Shatta Bandle is truly loved by his many fans and followers.

Speaking about Ghanaian celebs having fun in Dubai, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that famous Ghanaian TikTok stars, Jackline Mensah and Martina Dwamena, better known as Asantewaa, have shared photos and videos of themselves having fun in Dubai.

The media files that the two superstars shared on their Instagram handles show that they decided to portray the rich African heritage by adorning themselves in quality local prints whilst doing their rounds in the United Arab Emirates.

Their numerous fans have been showering heartwarming reactions all over their posts on social media as well as enjoying the views of the beautiful places they have been to so far.

Source: Yen.com.gh