Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has delivered his New Year prophecy

Speaking on New Year's Eve, the powerful man of God made several prophesies which included the death of some prominent Ghanaians

He also claimed that the would be an outbreak of a disease similar to the COVID-19 virus

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu-Bempah, delivered a powerful message during the 31st watch night service.

Speaking to his congregation on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the revered man of God made several prophecies about some events that would occur in the new year.

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah delivers prophecies on the 31st night service. Photo credit: Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to his spiritual revelation, a prominent chief from the Ashanti Region would die in 2025.

Besides the prominent chief, the reverend minister also predicted the death of a former president of Ghana.

He also predicted the demise of a powerful Ghanaian spiritual leader would

Rev Owusu-Bempah also claimed that there would be mass blindness, child deaths, and the spread of a disease similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the powerful man of God also prophesied that there would be aeroplane crushes in the new year.

Rev Owusu-Bempah's past prophesies

The prophet urged his congregation and Ghanaians to pray for the country and its leaders, seeking God's protection and guidance throughout the year.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah is widely noted for his December 31 prophecies which come across as controversial and fear-mongering.

The man of God prophesied President Akufo-Addo's electoral victories in 2016 and 2020.

During the electioneering period for the 2024 general elections, Rev Owusu Bempah also predicted victory for former president Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

Below is the video of Rev Owusu-Bempah delivering his prophecies

Rev Owusu-Bempah's controversial prophecy

In January 2010, the controversial man of God previously incurred the wrath of some youth in the Zongos after he prophesied the death of the national chief Iman, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Zongo youth attacked his church, which is located at Odorkor in the Greater Accra Region, and cautioned him to desist from making those pronouncements against the national chief Imam.

Some of the Zongo youth were arrested by the police, but Rev Owusu Bempah pleaded for the release.

The reverend minister later visited the residence of Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at New Fadama in Accra to apologise and make peace with the Zongo youths.

Rev Owusu-Bempah speaks on Ghana's election

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Owusu-Bempah stated that no person Ghana become president in Ghana without his involvement.

He said God has given him the mandate to anoint Ghana's president and that anyone who wishes to ascend to the highest office of the country must seek his intervention.

The reverend minister made this claim while reacting to the results of the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential elections, which were won by the NDC's John Dramani Mahama.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh