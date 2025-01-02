Shatta Wale performed with Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel on December 31, 2024, at his Freedom Street concert

At the show, the Ghanaian dancehall star rocked an outfit that has caught the eye of many netizens, with many of them praising his fashion sense

He rocked a Luis Vuitton embroidered signature short-sleeve denim shirt, which cost over $2,500 according to checks done by YEN.com.gh

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale turned heads with his impeccable fashion sense as he performed at the Freedom Street Concert in Kingston, Jamaica, on December 31, 2024.

Shatta Wale's outfit turns heads on social media. Photo source: fire_stick

Source: Instagram

The award-winning artiste rocked a Louis Vuitton embroidered short-sleeve denim shirt paired with matching shorts layered over a white inner shirt.

Brown distressed sneakers from Louis Vuitton’s LV Trainer Distressed Sneaker collection completed his look. According to checks by YEN.com.gh, the outfit, valued at over $2,500, has sparked admiration among netizens, with many praising his stylish choices.

Shatta Wale's performance

Shatta Wale’s appearance at the Freedom Street Concert was equally remarkable. The event, held at Jamaica's National Stadium with a capacity of over 35,000, was a grand celebration of dancehall music featuring top performers like Popcaan, Spice, and Busta Rhymes.

Introduced on stage by Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, Shatta Wale was the only international guest artiste from Africa. The Ghanaian superstar thrilled the audience with his popular songs, including ‘On God’ and ‘Already’.

The Freedom Street Concert also marked Vybz Kartel’s highly anticipated return to the stage after his release from prison six months ago. Shatta Wale has received praise all over Ghana for the milestone being the only Ghanaian act to share the stage with the dancehall teacher.

Shatta Wale's outfit turns heads

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lexiz_DC1942 said:

"So Vybz kartel show you go do shopping dress nice, if na Ghana you go go wear Banku come perform for us yooo we hear you."

Lexiz_DC1942 commented:

"So Vybz kartel show you go do shopping dress nice, if na Ghana you go go wear Banku come perform for us yooo we hear you."

stunnaboymajor said:

"This for make we know say our artists know wetin be good but dem just dey do unlooking. if like he dey Ghana like he no Dey care but as he reach worldwide stage he mia.😅"

Iam_SamAdd reacted:

"He touchdown in agblima land 🇬🇭 p3, b33 banku eerh sccn. That aside he force plus the performance just say he Dey need some few touches here & there then we move. Song selections eerh k3 1,2 ko tamc bcni owie eerh."

Shatta Wale went shopping for the show

Shatta Wale was intentional about his performance at the Vybz Kartel show. He went shopping for the Louis Vuitton outfit he wore during the performance.

In an earlier video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the dancehall musician was at the shop flaunting numerous dollar notes as he picked an outfit.

He ended up picking the distressed sneakers and the denim outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh