Ghanaian music group, R2Bees, were captured entertaining a large crowd at the Mimlife Concert at around 7 am on January 2, 2025

The concert was held on January 1, 2025, at Tema Community 2 Big Base Street, and was attended by hundreds of ravers residing in Tema and its environs

Many people spoke about the energetic crowd, while others noted that dancehall musician Shatta Wale paved the way for musicians to perform at such hours at concerts

Sensational Ghananain music duo, R2Bees, made up of Omar Sterling and Paedae, have gone viral for entertaining a large crowd in the early hours of the morning.

R2Bees perform at 7am

In a video sighted on the X account of @NEBASARK, R2Bees were seen entertaining a large crowd in the early hours of January 2, 2025, at the Mimlife Concert.

The concert, which was dubbed the biggest concert in Tema, was held on January 1, 2025, at Tema Community 2 Big Base Street.

The event saw several Ghanaian musicians take over the stage to thrill the large crowd with their back-to-back hit songs.

The music group, which has a joint project with Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi, was not exceptional. Many people were expectant to see the Tema-based rappers mount the stage, and when they did, it was history.

The crowd were seen signing R2Bees' songs word for word despite the time being 7 am on January 2, 2025.

Reactions to R2Bees' performance

Many people in the comment section noted that dancehall musician Shatta Wale started the trend of musicians performing for their fans in the early hours of the morning.

Many others talked about how excited they were to see the video, considering the fact that R2Bees were an incredible duo that had been together and making music for over a decade.

Below are the opinions of social media users in the comment section:

@Fatherbernarddd said:

"What Dey pain me Mugeez is the voice but don’t have a single album paydae the rapper in get more album."

@icewhizofficial said:

"THIS IS THE ONLY GUY WHO TRUELY OWN THE STREET….HE KNOWS!MY PRESIDENT 🔥."

@NICKS_PIZZA80 said:

"Shatta wale Wey bring this kind thing in Ghana 🇬🇭."

@kobbie_007 said:

"The GREATEST MUSIC GROUP EVER TO HAVE EMERGED IN OUR TIME."

@GAFACHY_ said:

"Normally Normally Tema be some Fun place...ebi the ashaiman people wei dey worry us...them de steal too much🤣🤣🤣."

@odarteyrueben said:

"This thing all ebi @shattawalegh wey he start dey do chale make you people respect am. Performance from night to morning."

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"Nice, I have never seen a music group that stayed glued together for so long and even though they’ve not been releasing new songs, their old songs still trends 👍."

Man questions why R2Bees impact

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was left in awe of the impact of the Ghanaian music group R2Bees on the music industry.

After sharing a video of their electrifying performance, the fan tagged the celebrated music duo as the GOAT (Greatest of all time) of the Ghanaian music industry.

The fan stated that despite R2Bees not releasing a new song for their loyal fans, they still got booked for shows, a statement which got many people highlighting the fact that R2Bees' songs were timeless.

