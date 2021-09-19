- The complete list of MMDCEs is out

After a long wait of suspicions and gossip, the Ministry of Local Government has released the complete list of MMDCEs.

In a press conference, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged to support these MMDCEs as they continued the government's development agenda.

Complete list of 260 MMDCEs out; only 38 of them are women

Source: UGC

But out of the 260 nominated MMDCEs in Ghana, only 38 are women.

"Enough for gender balance and women participation in socio-economic development? No!" Joy News Journalist, Charles Ayitey, stated on his Twitter feed.

Death of Ama Benyiw Doe

Former MP for Gomoa West and Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe, has died. A family source confirmed the news.

The vociferous politician served as National Democratic Congress MP from 1992 to 2004. She was 71.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and other members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have extended condolence to the bereaved family.

"Ama Benyiwa Doe was a politician and a gender activist and a champion of women's rights. She was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service. May her soul rest in eternal glory," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour as funeral rites are expected to be made. The cause of Ama Benyiwa Doe's death remains unknown for now.

Source: Yen