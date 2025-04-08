An old video of the Adwenpahene teasing former President Nana Akufo-Addo has resurfaced on social media

In the video, the deceased Germany-based blogger made some unsavoury remarks about the former President

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the video to criticise the late Adwenpahene for his past utterances

An old video of the late Germany-based Ghanaian blogger, Evans Amankwaah, popularly known as Adwenepahene, teasing former President Nana Akufo-Addo has resurfaced on social media after his recent passing.

Video of blogger Adwenepahene teasing former President Nana Akufo-Addo resurfaces after his passing. Photo source: @adwenepahenetv and @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

In the video, the controversial blogger was spotted equating a sculpture of a monkey to the former President, whom he referred to as "Jack Toronto".

Addressing the monkey's statue, the late Adwenepahene criticised Akufo-Addo for the bad governance under his leadership and claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would succeed him as the next president of Ghana instead of the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The controversial blogger also accused the former President of developing a pot belly as a result of his alleged corruption.

Adwenpahene's sudden demise

On Friday, April 4, 2025, the news of Adwenepahene sadly passing away in Germany emerged on social media. Per multiple reports, the blogger passed away after he slumped a few days after undergoing surgery for a medical condition at a hospital.

The news of Adwenepahene's sudden demise was announced by another Germany-based Ghanaian blogger, Nana Prempeh of Bigscout Media.

The late blogger was based in the German city of Stuttgart along with his wife, Becky, a vlogger and their five children. He regularly shared strong opinions about politics and ethnicity/tribalism, among numerous topics concerning Ghana.

The late Adwenepahene with his beautiful wife, Becky. Photo source: @adwenepahenetv

Source: UGC

He was also a staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama, his brother Ibrahim Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Adwenpahene named his child after Ibrahim Mahama and was overcome with joy when the Engineers and Planners CEO surprised his family with a large sum of money, which he claimed he had never seen before, despite being abroad a long time ago.

Amid his support for John Mahama and the NDC, the blogger often courted controversy on social media with his constant verbal attacks on ex-president William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He often used unprintable words against the former president and officials in his government, and once posted false claims that the former NPP flagbearer was dead.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Adwenepahene teasing Akufo-Addo before passing

The video of Adwenepahene teasing Akufo-Addo before his passing triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who criticised his utterances towards the former President when he was alive. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

God's daughter commented:

"Jack Toronto is still alive."

Dr Paul said:

"Jack Toronto is 81 years old and blessed. You can say your mind without insulting and teasing."

John Dramani Mahama wrote:

"Nana Addo at 81 years is alive, and 35 years is gone. This should be a moral lesson to everyone."

Agradaa speaks about Adwenpahene's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa spoke about Adwenepahene's untimely passing in Germany.

The televangelist slammed the late controversial blogger for making some disrespectful comments about her on social media sometime ago.

Agradaa also advised others culpable for insulting people on social media to learn from Adwenepahene's passing and refrain from such acts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh