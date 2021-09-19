- Elizabeth Sackey is the new Mayor of Accra

- She replaced Mohammed Adjei Sowah

- Elizabeth Sackey's name was part of 260 MMDCEs released by the president

Elizabeth Sackey has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Mayor of Accra, replacing Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

Her name was part of the list of MMDCEs appointed by the President. Before her appointment, there were some protests at the Odododiodoo constituency where her position was being rejected.

Elizabeth Sackey is new Mayor of Accra, replaces Mohammed Adjei Sowah (Photo: AMA.gov)

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the outgoing Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah called for calm imploring protestors to respect the decision of the President.

"As responsible citizens, we should recognize the President's authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his plan, and we must support the appointees to succeed. Therefore, I support all the President's nominations and commit to continue working towards the country's development," he stated.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After a long wait of suspicions and gossip, the Ministry of Local Government has released the complete list of MMDCEs.

In a press conference, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged to support these MMDCEs as they continued the government's development agenda.

Elizabeth Sackey is new Mayor of Accra, replaces Mohammed Adjei Sowah

Source: UGC

But out of the 260 nominated MMDCEs in Ghana, only 38 are women.

Death of Ama Benyiw Doe

Former MP for Gomoa West and Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe, has died. A family source confirmed the news.

The vociferous politician served as National Democratic Congress MP from 1992 to 2004. She was 71.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and other members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have extended condolence to the bereaved family.

"Ama Benyiwa Doe was a politician and a gender activist and a champion of women's rights. She was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service. May her soul rest in eternal glory," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour as funeral rites are expected to be made. The cause of Ama Benyiwa Doe's death remains unknown for now.

Source: Yen.com.gh