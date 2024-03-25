A doctor at the University of Ghana Medical Centre has been suspended for unethical behaviour relating to Kuame Eugene

She shared a public health update on Kuami Eugene without his consent following his car accident on March 17, 2024.

The doctor, Dr Amina Haarun, apologised for her conduct and disclosed her suspension from work

A doctor at the University of Ghana Medical Centre has been suspended for disclosing the condition of musician Kuami Eugene following his car accident on March 17, 2024.

The doctor, Dr Amina Haarun, apologised for her conduct following her public remark that Kwame Eugene was not looking good following the accident.

Kuami Eugene (R). Source: University of Ghana Medical Centre/Kuami Eugene

Source: Facebook

In a post on social media, she also noted that her medical license had been suspended for three months.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre doctor is to stay away from medical facilities unless summoned.

Dr Haarun also apologised in her statement on social media.

“Mistakes are made for lessons to be learnt; henceforth, I will not repeat such mistakes in the future, and I am trying my best to solve this as soon as possible,” she wrote.

About Kuami Eugene's accident

Kuami Eugene crashed his Range Rover into a truck near the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

He is believed to have suffered some injuries to his arm.

According to the eyewitness account, the singer suffered a broken arm with blood all over him and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

Editor for Modern Ghana News, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, explained that a tipper truck was moving slowly when the singer crashed into it from behind.

The car the singer was driving was reportedly a gift from Angel Group of Companies CEO Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Funny face involved in car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comic Funny Face was involved in an accident that knocked down five persons while he was allegedly drunk driving.

Sad photos of the victims lying on hospital beds in critical condition have surfaced.

Many people prayed for their healing, while others wondered about the condition of the mother and her two children.

Source: YEN.com.gh