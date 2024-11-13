The Odododiodio Member of Parliament has cautioned the majority side of the house against recalling parliament

He said his side, the minority side, will not appear if such a move is made as they are busy campaigning ahead of the December 7 election

He added that it would be a total waste of state resources should the Speaker heed the call and summons parliament

The Odododiodio Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has indicated that the minority caucus would boycott parliament until after the December 7 elections.

The decision follows the majority caucus’ plan to trigger a recall of parliament following the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the vacant seat controversy.

Edwin Vanderpuye says minority MPs are busy campaigning in their constituencies and thus would not appear in parliament.

The Supreme Court’s November 12, 2024 ruling stated that Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant was unconstitutional, thus siding with the majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

However, reacting to the court’s ruling, Edwin Vanderpuye said it is not up to the court to determine which side of the house is the majority or otherwise.

He told Channel One TV that the numbers on both sides of the aisle would determine which party becomes the majority or minority when the House finally resumes.

Vanderpuye noted that his side of the House would not resume even if the majority caucus successfully triggered a recall of parliament.

According to him, the MPs are busy campaigning and preparing for the elections and thus would only return to Parliament after the 2024 elections.

He warned the New Patriotic Party caucus against wasting taxpayers’ money by triggering a recall of parliament.

The vacant seats controversy

Bagbin had declared the seats for Fomena, Amenfi Central, Suhum, and Agona West vacant because their parliamentarians are contesting the 2024 election on a different ticket.

Bagbin also followed the precedent set by immediate-past Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye, who declared the seat of the Fomena MP vacant in 2020 under similar circumstances without any legal pushback.

But Afenyo-Markin challenged this interpretation and argued that Bagbin had exceeded his authority by bypassing judicial review and denying the possibility of by-elections in the affected constituencies.

His challenge led to the Supreme Court previously staying the process. Bagbin did not submit a defence in the case and has offered no formal reason.

The Supreme Court dismissed his earlier application to overturn its ruling, suspending his declaration of the four parliamentary seats as vacant.

Bagbin adjourn parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has adjourned parliamentary proceedings indefinitely.

He said this decision was due to questions being asked about the composition and constitution of the house.

He added that per Standing Order 59 and consultation, parliament would close until the case was settled.

