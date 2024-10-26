The University of Ghana has requested an apology from the President of World Miracle Outreach over his insensitive comments about students of the school

Rev Lawrence Tetteh alleged that there was a high prevalence of HIV infections among students at the University

The school has described the comment as callous and rebuked him for making statements without data-backed evidence

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The University of Ghana has rebuked certain comments made by Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of World Miracle Outreach, concerning the institution's students.

The preacher, in an interview on the state broadcaster GTV, alleged that there was a high prevalence of HIV infections among students at the University.

The University of Ghana says Rev Lawrence Tetteh's HIV comment was insensitive and disappointing.

Source: UGC

He attributed his claim to the supposed promiscuity of students from the institution.

In response to the preacher’s allegation, the University, in an October 24, 2024, press statement, described the comments as unfounded, insensitive and disappointing.

The university pointed out that the preacher had made the statements without providing any data-backed evidence to support his claim.

It added that the preacher’s statements risked promoting fear, stigma, and misinformation, which could be detrimental to the student population and society as a whole.

The university stressed that conversations surrounding HIV should be based on scientific data and not speculation to avoid sensationalising the issue.

The statement, signed by the school’s Director of Public Affairs Directorate, Dr Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah, said the University of Ghana has set up proactive measures to promote health and wellness by ensuring students undergo compulsory medical exams and confidential counselling services.

The University concluded by demanding an unqualified apology and retraction of the insensitive comment from Rev. Lawrence Tetteh and GTV.

It urged the media and the public to be cautious with sensitive health topics and focus on verified information rather than sensational claims.

More than 17,000 Ghanaians HIV positive

YEN.com.gh reported that 17,774 people, consisting of 6,457 males and 11,317 females, became newly infected with HIV in 2023, according to data from the 2023 national and sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and projections.

The newly infected population includes 4,869 young people between the ages of 15 and 24, 1,698 children under 15, 1,520 adolescents between 10 and 19, and 16,076 adults above 15.

Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, stated that while the new number marks a significant reduction in the rate of new infections, a 14.8 per cent reduction between 2013 and 2023, it falls short of the country’s annual target of reducing the rate of new infections by 17 per cent within the last ten years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh