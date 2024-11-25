A young lady, identified as Christabel has inspired her peers after she shared a video of her first car

The lady said in the TikTok video that she bought the brand new car at the age of 20, describing it as a dream come true

She further expressed gratitude to God for helping her realise one of her life's dreams

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate a significant accomplishment.

The young lady, known as Christabel, stated that she had acquired her first car at 20.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates on social media after buying her first car at the age of 20. Photo credit: @im_christabel/TikTok.

Christabel stated that buying the car was a dream come true, indicating that she wrote on her vision board in 2023 that she would like to buy her first car at the age of 20.

The young lady displayed her brand new car, which looks like the 2021 Renault Clio 4, to her followers on TikTok.

"I literally wrote on my vision board in 2021 that I wanted to buy my first car at 20," she said.

Beaming with excitement, Christabel expressed gratitude to God in the caption accompanying the video.

"God Did!!! your dreams and desires will come true amen," she wrote. I am super proud of myself and to everyone, that has congratulated me and wished me well

Christabel's friends congratulate her

Christabel's friends on social media congratulated her on her accomplishments after coming across her video.

@IduateonTIKTOK said:

"If e easy do am, congrats Christabel."

@Christabel replied:

"Fr!!! Thank you."

@wealthnancy08 also said:

"Una wey dey shout 20 Shey u no hear 20’s..??"

@temmy_tope47 commented:

"Aww, congratulations CHRISTABEL."

@Remi also commented:

"I'm 25 even 2k I don't have, God."

@Itsbdave replied:

"Lol, this is why we need to be grateful and not take everything we see on SM too seriously."

