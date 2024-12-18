A woman was captured in a commercial vehicle popularly called the trotro in Ghana, busily brushing her teeth

The passengers in the trotro looked at the woman in dismay as she brushed her teeth in a nonchalant manner

Several social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the woman's unusual act in public

A woman joined a commercial vehicle popularly called the trotro in Ghana and started brushing her teeth on the public bus.

The woman did not bother about the other passengers on the public bus but just did her brushing without care.

Woman brushes her teeth in trotro to the dismay of other passengers. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by @sikaofficial1, the woman used a toothbrush and toothpaste.

She sat by the window to pour out the paste and water after rinsing her mouth easily.

Those sitting behind her in the trotro kept starring at her in the short video. Meanwhile, the people sitting beside her turned their heads to steal glances.

It is unknown where the trotro was heading towards or where they were coming from.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed at woman brushing in trotro

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Maxibrown2 said:

“You think about all these & you just say Charley I fit buy a car. Herh.”

@eagleyez7 wrote:

“Ghana our motherland.”

@_sevenn6 said:

“Wtf is this 😭😭😭😭.”

@seidureigns22 wrote:

“We are a comedy 🎭 channel in heaven and whenever God and his angels 👼 are bore they turned to us 🤣🤣. If Ai was more in Africa I will say it’s ai but see oooo.”

@Dawson_Blaud said:

“These are the people we for clear up from the country. Wenne Jon life too this?"

@tha_boy_gilly wrote:

"She no want miss Accra to Kasoa car 😂😂."

@esubos said:

"Ooo God! What country is this 🤣🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh