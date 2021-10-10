A family video of Stoneboy playfully teaching his children to be there for each other has surfaced online

The dancehall musician and his son Janam Joachim were captured offering help to his daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ)

CJ was stuck behind a couch in their house and needed help to come out

A family video of dancehall icon, Stoneboy and his son, Janam Joachim, offering help to his daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ), has warmed the hearts of many.

In the video uploaded on CJ's Instagram page, Stonebwoy playfully teases his daughter CJ, who was stuck behind a couch in their house.

He playfully teased that CJ was stuck because of bubble gum, something that was most improbable.

Adorable Family Video of Stonebwoy, His daughter CJ, and Son Bonding Gets Ghanaians Talking Photo credit: CJ

Source: Instagram

Being there for each other

While pulling his daughter's legs, Stonebwoy and his son Janam Joachim offered help to CJ. His wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, could be heard giving them moral support.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The adorable family video has raked in views after it was posted online, with many saying the dancehall musician has passed on an important lesson to his children about the need to be there for each other.

Social media comments

Sharing her thought under the post, Iamabena_ said:

''That hug at the end was the cutest thing ❤️❤️❤️.''

Cassandradwumah commented:

''Such a happy family .''

Dj_sskes reiterated:

''I’m never eating bubble again after this .

Invincible_dams remarked:

CJ papapaa, she no go mind anybody sef! Lol, you just have to love her kind of vibe.''

Asamoah.efya said:

''Awwww❤️.she how she hugged her dad.''

Last week, a video of Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, meting out punishment to their daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ), for being naughty emerged on social media.

In the video on Instagram, Dr Louisa Ansong could be heard saying Jidula was exhibiting bad behaviour, which she had to nip in the bud.

The video opens with CJ's hands raised as punishment for being ''naughty,'' though she claimed she was ''keeping good''.

Kennedy Osei's Birthday

In a separate story, Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, has celebrated his new age with a heartfelt message while praying for good health for him on his birthday today, October 10.

In an Instagram post, Tracy expressed intense love for Kennedy, who she described as her ''best friend, king, and love of her life''.

The CEO of clothing brand, Kency by Aprilsveriown (AVO), mentioned that each day is a gift that she's glad to spend with her husband.

Source: Yen