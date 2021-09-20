Famous gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has endorsed Rebecca Mwinviel Derry who is aspiring to be the SRC General Secretary at UG

Diana's endorsement appears to have answered Rebecca's critiques who have previously asked her to show what she brings to the table

Rebecca's photos went viral weeks ago after she posted them online, as they showed her emboldened physique

Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Diana Hamilton, has given her full endorsement to Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, an aspiring general secretary of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council.

In a video that was shared by Rebecca on her Twitter handle, @RebeccaMDerry, the renowned gospel artiste categorically solicited votes for the aspirant ahead of the election that is to be held on October 1, 2021.

According to Rebecca, the video was shot shortly after she had an awesome encounter with the gospel artiste on September 18, 2021.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Rebecca's photos went viral after she declared her intention of running for SRC General Secretary.

Upon seeing her pictures that reveal her emboldened physique, many netizens particularly the men, pledged their unflinching support for Rebecca whilst others wished her well.

Before now, a lot of social media users who only saw Rebecca's pictures opined that she needed to bring more to the table than her appearance.

The endorsement of Diana Hamilton seems to prove that the young lady has a lot more to offer.

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh reported, Derry recently opened up on her private life.

Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, an aspiring general secretary for the Students' Representative Council (SRC) for the University of Ghana (UG), has opened up on her private life.

In an interview on Radio Univers' Campus Exclusive, Derry spoke about her relationship status and preferences she wants in a man.

According to the L300 Political Science, she is currently not in an amorous relationship but was looking forward to one.

Going further, Derry pointed out that one of the things she will be looking out for in her potential suitor is a six-pack.

