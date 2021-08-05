An aspiring general secretary of the University of Ghana SRC is making waves online after sharing pictures of herself

Upon seeing the pictures, many social media users have promised unflinching support for the lady

The University of Ghana SRC elections are scheduled for September 10, 2021

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, an aspiring general secretary for the Students' Representative Council (SRC) for the University of Ghana (UG), has got social media users going gaga.

On her Twitter handle @RebeccaMDerry, the young lady declared her intention online concerning the election that is to be held on September 10, 2021.

Upon seeing her pictures that reveal her emboldened physique, many netizens particularly the men, have pledged their unflinching support for Rebecca whilst others wished her well.

See Rebecca's original post below:

Hilarious and interesting social media reactions

Below were some of the rib-cracking and thought-provoking comments YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of Rebecca's post

@dadziebz said

You have an advantage with this God given body. What's left is to convince them with your intelligence.

@viewsdey indicated:

Rebecca UG is small for you. We need you at UN. A valuable asset to mother Ghana. Will be a core member of your campaign team.

@siawpious4 stated:

My dear Rebecca please don't worry okay, we will surely vote for you. I fully support you ,both physical and spiritual.

@DnixyGh commented:

Madam if u do not win this election call me mumu.... Adey ur back i will always b at ur back , if u ever feel there is no one behind u just turn around u will see me ....medi wakyi saa anopa ewia anadwo wakyi aa na medi ....victory is yours

Rebecca Mwinviel Derry Credit: @RebeccaMDerry

Source: Twitter

Not long ago, Priscilla Khadi Vawurah, a beautiful young Ghanaian lady has made history in a grand style after becoming the first female president of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) at UDS, Wa Campus.

The school is now known as the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), which is a public tertiary education institution established by an Act of Parliament SDD-UBIDS Act 2019.

Priscilla confirmed this report in a post on her personal Facebook handle after beating three gentlemen with 1526 votes representing 49.56% of the total votes cast.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Newspaper