Rebecca Derry, an aspiring SRC General Secretary at UG, has opened up about her relationship status

In a recent interview, Derry who went viral with her campaign posters revealed that she is single

She disclosed that she is searching for a man but preferred to date one with a six-pack

Derry's six-pack preference has stirred reactions from social media users

In an interview on Radio Univers' Campus Exclusive, Derry spoke about her relationship status and preferences she wants in a man.

According to the L300 Political Science, she is currently not in an amorous relationship but was looking forward to one.

Rebecca Derry says she wants a six-pack man Photo source: @rebeccaderry

Source: Instagram

Going further, Derry pointed out that one of the things she will be looking out for in her potential suitor is a six-pack.

“I’m not…[dating]. I am actually still searching but I’d take high preference to someone with six (6) packs” she told the show host Ebo Daniel.

Reactions

Derry's revelation that she prefers six-pack men has stirred loads of reactions on social media. While some people reminded her that the human body changes with age, others have vowed not to vote for her.

About Rebecca Derry

As earlier stated, Derry is a third-year student studying Political Science and Classics at the university.

Derry revealed in her interview that she completed senior high school at St. Roses Girls SHS at Akwatia in 2016.

She is related to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Derry, and thus hails from the Upper West region.

Viral photos

Derry gained recently gained attention on social media after she made her intentions of contesting in the UG SRC elections known.

She shared a photo to announce her candidature for the September elections. The photo went viral largely because of her looks.

Upon seeing her pictures that reveal her emboldened physique, many netizens particularly the men, have pledged their unflinching support for Rebecca whilst others wished her well.

But from the reactions to her six-pack preference, Derry might have eroded all the gains she had made after going viral.

